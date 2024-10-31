Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.87
6.96
12.55
19.21
Op profit growth
55.9
-3.37
15.22
34.21
EBIT growth
63.21
-6.01
13.2
34.97
Net profit growth
58.52
-6.05
7.04
21.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.65
13.86
15.35
14.99
EBIT margin
17.14
12.17
13.85
13.77
Net profit margin
11.08
8.1
9.22
9.7
RoCE
22.11
15.06
19.79
23.62
RoNW
5.25
3.87
5.05
6.01
RoA
3.57
2.5
3.29
4.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
68.01
42.89
45.9
40.97
Dividend per share
14.7
9.3
8.2
8.2
Cash EPS
50.59
26.84
30.35
31.03
Book value per share
335.59
283.52
247.02
178.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.62
11.67
4.68
10.34
P/CEPS
22.34
18.64
7.08
13.65
P/B
3.36
1.76
0.87
2.37
EV/EBIDTA
9.32
6.42
3.81
6.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
19.89
Tax payout
-31.87
-24.39
-19.49
-22.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.93
34.98
46.57
50.46
Inventory days
77.9
87.45
89.96
86.4
Creditor days
-38.73
-41.54
-56.77
-70.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.33
-8.28
-6.56
-11.44
Net debt / equity
0
0.04
0.39
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.01
0.16
1.33
0.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.07
-54.47
-49.11
-53.53
Employee costs
-8.13
-8.81
-9.47
-8.67
Other costs
-27.13
-22.84
-26.05
-22.78
