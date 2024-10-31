iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Ltd Balance Sheet

1,068.85
(-0.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.71

25.99

25.9

25.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,549.87

6,242.54

5,500.19

4,667.37

Net Worth

6,576.58

6,268.53

5,526.09

4,692.82

Minority Interest

Debt

2,144.99

1,706.69

1,571.25

1,519.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

705.98

620.58

563.86

551.54

Total Liabilities

9,427.55

8,595.8

7,661.2

6,764.13

Fixed Assets

6,634.05

5,596.11

3,781.25

3,359.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

422.58

347.07

98.59

74.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

188.35

153.36

349.36

554.86

Networking Capital

1,574.42

1,584.73

1,881.93

1,470.71

Inventories

2,615.13

2,329.48

2,246.68

1,761.87

Inventory Days

86.73

78.31

Sundry Debtors

592.06

790.2

853.95

501.54

Debtor Days

32.96

22.29

Other Current Assets

655.78

730.19

767.54

763.18

Sundry Creditors

-993.77

-949.04

-909.06

-668.48

Creditor Days

35.09

29.71

Other Current Liabilities

-1,294.78

-1,316.1

-1,077.18

-887.4

Cash

608.15

914.53

1,550.07

1,304.08

Total Assets

9,427.55

8,595.8

7,661.2

6,764.13

DCM Shriram : related Articles

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

31 Oct 2024|04:01 PM

In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

20 Aug 2024|10:28 AM

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

