DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

DCM Shriram Ltd, a diversified agri enterprise, has commissioned a state-of-the-art Hydrogen Peroxide (H₂O₂) plant with a capacity of 52,500 tonnes per annum (TPA) at its chemical complex in Jhagadia, Bharuch District, Gujarat.

The plant was formally commissioned on August 19, 2024. The new H₂O₂ plant will use hydrogen produced in the same complex. The addition of Hydrogen Peroxide to the company’s product portfolio is expected to boost its market position by catering to a wide range of sectors and applications.

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex. Hydrogen peroxide has a wide range of applications, including bleaching, water and wastewater treatment, chemical synthesis, food processing, mining and metallurgy, and environmental applications, it added.

At around 9.34 AM, DCM Shriram was trading 0.12% lower at ₹1,141.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,142.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,159, and ₹1,135.85, respectively.

