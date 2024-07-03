DCM Shriram Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,373.93
12,011.86
9,795.03
8,273.89
7,689.33
Excise Duty
508.81
532.53
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,865.12
11,479.33
9,795.03
8,273.89
7,689.33
Other Operating Income
57.36
67.65
54.38
34.27
77.8
Other Income
98.54
119.68
91.9
92.07
102.42
Total Income
11,021.02
11,666.66
9,941.31
8,400.23
7,869.55
Total Expenditure
9,931.8
9,940.56
8,053.01
7,155.95
6,589.44
PBIDT
1,089.22
1,726.1
1,888.3
1,244.28
1,280.11
Interest
87.55
52.81
85.37
122
163.84
PBDT
1,001.67
1,673.29
1,802.93
1,122.28
1,116.27
Depreciation
302.93
260.16
237.95
233.11
219.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
197.73
257.14
275.96
166.63
105.6
Deferred Tax
53.91
245.15
222.89
50.28
72.23
Reported Profit After Tax
447.1
910.84
1,066.13
672.26
719.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.71
5.49
Net Profit after Minority Interest
447.1
910.84
1,067.35
673.28
716.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-11.83
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
447.1
910.84
1,067.35
673.28
728.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.67
58.41
68.45
43.17
45.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
130
700
735
465
410
Equity
31.55
31.35
31.35
31.35
31.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.02
15.03
19.27
15.03
16.64
PBDTM(%)
9.21
14.57
18.4
13.56
14.51
PATM(%)
4.11
7.93
10.88
8.12
9.35
In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.