DCM Shriram Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,085.7
(2.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

9,454.57

8,211.99

7,671.96

7,684.38

yoy growth (%)

15.13

7.03

-0.16

12.89

Raw materials

-4,342.37

-4,499.22

-3,808.75

-3,683.49

As % of sales

45.92

54.78

49.64

47.93

Employee costs

-772.29

-715.98

-699.53

-629.54

As % of sales

8.16

8.71

9.11

8.19

Other costs

-2,574.64

-1,859.04

-1,966.4

-2,005.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.23

22.63

25.63

26.09

Operating profit

1,765.27

1,137.75

1,197.28

1,366.28

OPM

18.67

13.85

15.6

17.77

Depreciation

-234.53

-229.86

-215.05

-154.94

Interest expense

-85.07

-121.79

-159.94

-118.03

Other income

93.89

89.67

101.01

86.99

Profit before tax

1,539.56

875.77

923.3

1,180.3

Taxes

-490.81

-213.29

-179.63

-273.47

Tax rate

-31.87

-24.35

-19.45

-23.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,048.75

662.48

743.67

906.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,048.75

662.48

743.67

906.83

yoy growth (%)

58.3

-10.91

-17.99

31.72

NPM

11.09

8.06

9.69

11.8

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

31 Oct 2024|04:01 PM

In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

20 Aug 2024|10:28 AM

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

