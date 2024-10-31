iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Ltd AGM

1,046.85
(0.91%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:15 PM

DCM Shriram CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Jul 20246 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on July 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Summary of AGM Proceedings held on July 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

DCM Shriram: Related News

DCM Shriram's Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

31 Oct 2024|04:01 PM

In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

20 Aug 2024|10:28 AM

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

