Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for considering quarterly financial results and declaration of Interim Divi Board approved Interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 unaudited financial results for quater and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results. Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for final dividend Change of Director Change of Compliance Officer and Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for consideration of Interim dividend Interim Dividend declared @ 200% (Rs.4/- per equity Share of Rs.2/- each) in the Board Meeting held on 27.2.2024. Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024