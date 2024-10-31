iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Ltd Board Meeting

DCM Shriram CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for considering quarterly financial results and declaration of Interim Divi Board approved Interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 unaudited financial results for quater and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results. Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for final dividend Change of Director Change of Compliance Officer and Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for consideration of Interim dividend Interim Dividend declared @ 200% (Rs.4/- per equity Share of Rs.2/- each) in the Board Meeting held on 27.2.2024. Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

DCM Shriram: Related News

DCM Shriram's Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

31 Oct 2024|04:01 PM

In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

20 Aug 2024|10:28 AM

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
