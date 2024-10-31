|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for considering quarterly financial results and declaration of Interim Divi Board approved Interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 unaudited financial results for quater and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results. Outcome of the Board Meeting Record date for final dividend Change of Director Change of Compliance Officer and Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for consideration of Interim dividend Interim Dividend declared @ 200% (Rs.4/- per equity Share of Rs.2/- each) in the Board Meeting held on 27.2.2024. Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|DCM Shriram Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
