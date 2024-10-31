iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Shriram Ltd Dividend

1,062.7
(1.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:07 PM

DCM Shriram CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Oct 202411 Nov 202411 Nov 20242100Interim
Board approved Interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company @ 100% (Rs.2/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each). As already intimated vide our letter dated October 22, 2024, the Record Date fixed for the purpose of the said Interim Dividend shall be November 11, 2024. Further, the said Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched to all eligible shareholders on or before November 28, 2024
Dividend6 May 20249 Jul 20249 Jul 20242.6130Final
Recommended final dividend of 130% i.e. Rs.2.60/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Dividend27 Feb 20246 Mar 20246 Mar 20244200Interim
Interim Dividend declared @ 200% (Rs.4/- per equity Share of Rs.2/- each) in the Board Meeting held on 27.2.2024.

DCM Shriram: Related News

DCM Shriram’s Q2 net profit skyrockets ~96% in Q2FY25

31 Oct 2024|04:01 PM

In Q2 of FY24, EBITDA was ₹114.1 Crore, but in Q2 of this fiscal, it increased by 58.8% to ₹181.2 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

DCM Shriram commissions state-of-the-art hydrogen plant

20 Aug 2024|10:28 AM

H2O2 will be added to our chemical product portfolio and is produced downstream from Hydrogen at the Chemicals Complex.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

