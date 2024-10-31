Board approved Interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company @ 100% (Rs.2/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each). As already intimated vide our letter dated October 22, 2024, the Record Date fixed for the purpose of the said Interim Dividend shall be November 11, 2024. Further, the said Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched to all eligible shareholders on or before November 28, 2024