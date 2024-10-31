|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|Board approved Interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company @ 100% (Rs.2/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each). As already intimated vide our letter dated October 22, 2024, the Record Date fixed for the purpose of the said Interim Dividend shall be November 11, 2024. Further, the said Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched to all eligible shareholders on or before November 28, 2024
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|2.6
|130
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of 130% i.e. Rs.2.60/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
|Dividend
|27 Feb 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|4
|200
|Interim
|Interim Dividend declared @ 200% (Rs.4/- per equity Share of Rs.2/- each) in the Board Meeting held on 27.2.2024.
