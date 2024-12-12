|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|TORRENT POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|TORRENT POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|TORRENT POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|TORRENT POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023 and to consider declaration of interim Dividend to the equity shareholders for FY 2023-24. Approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 12 per share for FY 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated February 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
