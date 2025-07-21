Top Stocks for Today - 21st July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant pierce movement today.

Reliance Industries: The company had a robust performance during the quarter ended June 2025. The business posted a 76% y-o-y increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹26,994 Crore. This includes a one-time sale worth ₹8,900 Crore from sale of its stake in Asian Paints. The company also reported that its revenue for the quarter ended at ₹2.44 Lakh Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a revenue of ₹2.32 Lakh Crore.

HDFC Bank: The business reported a 5.40% year-on-year increase in its net interest income at ₹31,438 Crore. The bank said that its net profit stood at ₹18,155 Crore. The bank also said that its board of directors approved a bonus issue of 1:1 and a special interim dividend ₹5 per share.

ICICI Bank: The bank posted robust performance during the quarter ended June 2025. The business said that its Net Interest Income registered a 10.60% y-o-y growth at ₹21,635 Crore. Private Lender logged a net profit growth of 15.40% y-o-y at ₹12,768 Crore. The financial performance during the quarter beat street estimates.

JSW Steel: The company said that its net profit for the quarter surged at ₹2,184 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, net profit was reported at ₹845 Crore. Revenue came in marginally higher at ₹43,147 Crore. The profit boost was backed by a ₹1,400 Crore decline in its total expenses.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender said that its net interest income slipped 13% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,480.60 Crore. Net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 46% to ₹200 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com