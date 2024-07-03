JSW Steel Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
81,441
86,983
85,605
85,024
78,622
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81,441
86,983
85,605
85,024
78,622
Other Operating Income
1,186
1,226
1,192
1,072
1,242
Other Income
317
436
1,157
653
968
Total Income
82,944
88,645
87,954
86,749
80,832
Total Expenditure
72,096
75,019
71,923
73,674
73,876
PBIDT
10,848
13,626
16,031
13,075
6,956
Interest
4,203
4,058
4,047
3,957
2,945
PBDT
6,645
9,568
11,984
9,118
4,011
Depreciation
4,476
4,253
3,919
3,891
3,583
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
843
1,272
2,402
1,064
435
Deferred Tax
55
271
462
-52
69
Reported Profit After Tax
1,271
3,772
5,201
4,215
-76
Minority Interest After NP
-13
58
103
61
-66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,284
3,714
5,098
4,154
-10
Extra-ordinary Items
-200.41
0
379.84
0
87
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,484.41
3,714
4,718.16
4,154
-97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.27
15.22
21.11
17.31
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
305
244
305
240
301
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.32
15.66
18.72
15.37
8.84
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.56
4.33
6.07
4.95
-0.09
