JSW Steel Q4 Profit Jumps 14% to ₹1,501 Crore

JSW Steel reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company posted a net profit of ₹1,501 crore, around 14% more than the ₹1,322 crore it earned in the corresponding quarter last year.

JSW Steel’s revenue from operation in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 was at ₹44,819 crore. This is almost 3% lower than ₹46,269 crore in the same period previous year. The company’s operating EBITDA stood at ₹6,378 crore. EBITDA margin in the quarter was 14.2%.

For FY25, the board has declared a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share of face value ₹1 in the meeting, contingent upon shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The total payout of the dividend will be ₹685 crore.

Stock Performance: Shares of JSW Steel closed at ₹1009.20 which is a 0.36% gain than the previous close. JSW Steel stock has gained a total of 11% in the last year, and 3.38% dip in the last one month. JSW Steel stocks has gained 11.46% from the year to date.

About JSW Steel: JSW Steel, part of the JSW Group, is amongst the largest steel players in India with a global footprint in over 140 countries. It is the firm’s innovative approach to sustainable manufacturing process and diversified product offerings for infrastructure, construction and automotive sectors that establish the firm as a leading brand.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com