JSW Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
305
301
301
302
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74,978
63,358
63,200
46,675
Net Worth
75,283
63,659
63,501
46,977
Minority Interest
Debt
61,180
57,203
53,186
54,962
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11,015
10,514
10,298
8,553
Total Liabilities
1,47,478
1,31,376
1,26,985
1,10,492
Fixed Assets
90,442
85,562
84,245
80,984
Intangible Assets
Investments
30,141
24,320
18,028
12,458
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,695
3,054
3,363
5,458
Networking Capital
17,071
-276
5,822
-154
Inventories
23,234
19,517
21,028
10,692
Inventory Days
64.59
55.17
Sundry Debtors
6,498
6,000
6,146
3,333
Debtor Days
18.87
17.2
Other Current Assets
26,994
18,726
17,896
14,019
Sundry Creditors
-13,737
-10,974
-11,082
-5,907
Creditor Days
34.04
30.48
Other Current Liabilities
-25,918
-33,545
-28,166
-22,291
Cash
8,129
18,716
15,527
11,746
Total Assets
1,47,478
1,31,376
1,26,985
1,10,492
