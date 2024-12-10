In continuation of our letter of todays date submitting the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and in compliance with Regulation 30 (6) and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 7.30/- (Seven Rupees and Thirty Paise) (730%) per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re.1/- each for the year ended 31.03.2024.