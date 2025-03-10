iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Steel logs 12% growth in February crude steel production

10 Mar 2025 , 09:28 AM

JSW Steel Limited reported that the company has logged consolidated crude steel production of 24.07 Lakh tonne in February 2025. The company has registered a growth of 12% on a year-on-year basis. In the previous corresponding period, the company registered production of 21.50 Lakh tonnes in February 2024.

The company stated that its Indian operations produced 23.32 Lakh tonnes, up by 13% year-on-year against 20.59 Lakh tonnes in the previous corresponding period, with a capacity utilization of 93.5%. On the other hand, JSW Steel USA – Ohio logged a production of 0.75 Lakh tonnes, against 0.91 Lakh tonnes in February 2024.

JSW Steel announced a 71% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit of ₹719 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding period, the company has reported a net profit of ₹2,450 Crore. 

The company’s revenue from operations in the reporting quarter slipped 1% year-on-year to ₹41,378 Crore as against ₹41,940 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

In the reporting period, the company reported an operating EBITDA of ₹5,579 Crore during the quarter ended December 2024. The EBITDA margins came in at 13.5%. The company’s EBITDA margins came in at 13.50%. EBITDA registered a growth of 3% on a sequential basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • JSW Steel Limited
  • JSW Steel Limited News
  • JSW Steel Limited Production
  • JSW Steel Limited Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SJVN to Develop ₹9,500 Crore Pumped Storage Project in Chhattisgarh

SJVN to Develop ₹9,500 Crore Pumped Storage Project in Chhattisgarh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|04:17 PM
Krystal Integrated Services Secures PGIMER Sanitation Contract

Krystal Integrated Services Secures PGIMER Sanitation Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|04:06 PM
Zydus Lifesciences Secures USFDA Approval for Ketoconazole Shampoo

Zydus Lifesciences Secures USFDA Approval for Ketoconazole Shampoo

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|03:09 PM
Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 10, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|01:26 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.