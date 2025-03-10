JSW Steel logs 12% growth in February crude steel production

JSW Steel Limited reported that the company has logged consolidated crude steel production of 24.07 Lakh tonne in February 2025. The company has registered a growth of 12% on a year-on-year basis. In the previous corresponding period, the company registered production of 21.50 Lakh tonnes in February 2024.

The company stated that its Indian operations produced 23.32 Lakh tonnes, up by 13% year-on-year against 20.59 Lakh tonnes in the previous corresponding period, with a capacity utilization of 93.5%. On the other hand, JSW Steel USA – Ohio logged a production of 0.75 Lakh tonnes, against 0.91 Lakh tonnes in February 2024.

JSW Steel announced a 71% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit of ₹719 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding period, the company has reported a net profit of ₹2,450 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations in the reporting quarter slipped 1% year-on-year to ₹41,378 Crore as against ₹41,940 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

In the reporting period, the company reported an operating EBITDA of ₹5,579 Crore during the quarter ended December 2024. The EBITDA margins came in at 13.5%. The company’s EBITDA margins came in at 13.50%. EBITDA registered a growth of 3% on a sequential basis.

