Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator’s board has approved the issuance of up to 175.53 Crore preferred shares to two Vodafone Group businesses, raising up to ₹1,980 Crore. The debt-ridden telco priced the issuance at ₹11.28 per equity share. The company notified that the relevant date for establishing the preferential issue’s floor price is December 6, 2024.

NHPC: The company announced a board meeting on December 12, 2024, to discuss a revised borrowing strategy for the fiscal year 2024-25. The company plans to raise up to ₹2,600 Crore by issuing unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, and non-cumulative bonds through private placement.

Bharat Electronics: The state-managed defense equipment producer received new orders totaling ₹634 Crore. The orders cover the maintenance of the Akash Missile System, telescopic sights for firearms, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines, test stations, parts, and services. The new entry to the Nifty 50 index has increased its order book to ₹8,828 Crore for the current fiscal year.

Bajaj Finserv: The business reported strong premium performance from its unlisted insurance subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance business and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, for November 2024. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance stated that the company logged gross direct premiums of ₹1,364.67 Crore in November, bringing the total premium for the year to ₹15,781.54 Crore.

JSW Steel: The company announced a 5% year-on-year growth in consolidated crude steel production in November, reaching 23.23 lakh tonnes from 22.04 lakh tonnes last year. Indian operations increased by 7%, generating 22.53 lakh tonnes at 94% capacity utilisation. However, its US operations at JSW Steel USA-Ohio experienced a 22% reduction, producing 0.70 lakh tonnes in November, down from 0.90 lakh tons the previous year.

