|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider inter alia the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results of our Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|The Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India Private Limited.
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulation - Change in Directorate.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider inter alia the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Detailed disclosure attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider inter alia the Audited Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Other than the Audited Results, the Board would also be considering a) Recommendation of payment of Dividend b) Raising of long term funds. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Recommendation of Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Finance Committee, pursuant to powers conferred by Board, at its Meeting held today i.e. 13 March, 2024 has allotted 50,000 unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures bearing face value of Rs. 100,000 each aggregating to Rs. 500,00,00,000 to the identified Investors. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|21 Dec 2023
|JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider inter alia the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended 21st Dec 2023. Closure of Trading Window The un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 were approved by the Directors at its Meeting held today. The Board has approved raising of long-term funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures not exceeding Rs. 2000 crores. Re-appointment of Whole time Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The mineral block contains anticipated iron ore deposits of 48.5 Million tonnes, as well as 2.7 Million tonnes of ore in dumps.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
Higher input costs and operational issues have hurt the company's bottom line, resulting in a profit reduction despite good revenue figures.Read More
In February 2024, JFE Steel and JSW incorporated JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, a joint venture for GOES production.Read More
The acquisition accelerates JSW and JFE's market entry, enabling a seamless system from manufacturing to sales of GOES in India.Read More
The remaining 70% of Golden M is owned by Golden Investments (Australia) III Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd.cRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
JSW Steel shares has witnessed a 5.22% gain in the last one year, and 2.52% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.