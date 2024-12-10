Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider inter alia the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results of our Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India Private Limited.

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulation - Change in Directorate.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider inter alia the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Detailed disclosure attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 27 Mar 2024

JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider inter alia the Audited Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Other than the Audited Results, the Board would also be considering a) Recommendation of payment of Dividend b) Raising of long term funds. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Recommendation of Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

We wish to inform you that the Finance Committee, pursuant to powers conferred by Board, at its Meeting held today i.e. 13 March, 2024 has allotted 50,000 unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures bearing face value of Rs. 100,000 each aggregating to Rs. 500,00,00,000 to the identified Investors. Read less..

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 21 Dec 2023