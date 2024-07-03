FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,874.74
1,746.11
1,667.98
1,788.8
1,507.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,874.74
1,746.11
1,667.98
1,788.8
1,507.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.45
7.33
7.06
7.58
8.57
Total Income
1,880.19
1,753.44
1,675.04
1,796.38
1,515.6
Total Expenditure
1,771.08
1,649.99
1,574.7
1,690.02
1,426.4
PBIDT
109.11
103.45
100.35
106.36
89.2
Interest
24.23
21.31
21.13
21.84
21.31
PBDT
84.88
82.14
79.21
84.52
67.89
Depreciation
63.62
60.06
59.65
58.03
54.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.12
42.03
30.63
30.9
21.59
Deferred Tax
-13.3
-34.19
-20.8
-22.64
-17.62
Reported Profit After Tax
13.44
14.24
9.74
18.23
9.29
Minority Interest After NP
2.93
4
2.14
1.27
1.95
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.04
9.64
6.93
16.19
5.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.04
9.64
6.93
16.19
5.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.06
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
285.79
285.68
285.6
285.5
285.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.82
5.92
6.01
5.94
5.91
PBDTM(%)
4.52
4.7
4.74
4.72
4.5
PATM(%)
0.71
0.81
0.58
1.01
0.61
