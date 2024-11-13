iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

171.52
(2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

FSN E-Commerce FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

121.69

44.82

21.75

-0.42

Depreciation

-4.68

-8.42

-7.4

-4.01

Tax paid

-18.17

-8.63

-6.68

1.2

Working capital

611.84

48.71

197.65

-13.08

Other operating items

Operating

710.66

76.47

205.31

-16.3

Capital expenditure

-1.48

3.67

11.41

11.18

Free cash flow

709.18

80.14

216.72

-5.12

Equity raised

1,976.81

914.31

668.65

408.81

Investing

309.9

17.09

-116.8

147.36

Financing

48.44

60.94

14.74

22.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,044.34

1,072.48

783.31

573.14

FSN E-Commerce : related Articles

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The cosmetics company reported a profit of ₹5.85 Crore in the same quarter previous year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased 4.1%.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The fashion vertical experienced NSV growth in the early teens, while total category sales increased in the early twenties.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|10:32 AM

Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.