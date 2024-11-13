iifl-logo-icon 1
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172.31
(0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

187.69

145.81

187.65

102.06

yoy growth (%)

28.72

-22.29

83.86

281.27

Raw materials

-58.84

-64.57

-65.19

-31.3

As % of sales

31.34

44.28

34.74

30.67

Employee costs

-28.79

-17.78

-24.75

-19.17

As % of sales

15.33

12.19

13.19

18.78

Other costs

-83.5

-66.32

-94.26

-62.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.49

45.48

50.23

61.31

Operating profit

16.55

-2.87

3.44

-11

OPM

8.82

-1.97

1.83

-10.77

Depreciation

-4.68

-8.42

-7.4

-4.01

Interest expense

-5.88

-4.12

-4.77

-2.6

Other income

115.7

60.25

30.5

17.19

Profit before tax

121.69

44.82

21.75

-0.42

Taxes

-18.17

-8.63

-6.68

1.2

Tax rate

-14.93

-19.27

-30.73

-284.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.51

36.18

15.06

0.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

103.51

36.18

15.06

0.78

yoy growth (%)

186.04

140.14

1,827.48

-109.96

NPM

55.14

24.81

8.03

0.76

FSN E-Commerce : related Articles

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The cosmetics company reported a profit of ₹5.85 Crore in the same quarter previous year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased 4.1%.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

8 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The fashion vertical experienced NSV growth in the early teens, while total category sales increased in the early twenties.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

23 Aug 2024|10:32 AM

Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

