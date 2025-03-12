iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 12th March 2025

12 Mar 2025 , 07:25 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant announced collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for introduction of high-speed satellites in India. The agreement is subject to getting regulatory approvals by SpaceX for selling Starlink services in India. The partnership aims to improve Airtel’s connectivity solutions by integrating Starlink’s satellite technology.

Godrej Agrovet: The company acquired the remaining 48.06% equity stake in Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL). The board has approved a ₹930 Crore deal aiming to consolidate Godrej Agrovet’s position in the dairy segment. After completion of this transaction, CDPL shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The PSU reported that it has secured a key infrastructure project. The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a ₹554.64 Crore contract from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project includes construction of a six-lane access-controlled connectivity road linking Sabbavaram bypass (Anakapalli-Anandapuram corridor) to Sheelanagar junction of NH-516C in Andhra Pradesh.

Infosys: The company’s US-listed stock slipped for a second consecutive day after it received a downgrade from Morgan Stanley to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’. This is the first time in four years that the company’s rating has been downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm also reduced its target price from ₹1,740 to ₹2,150 per share, reflecting a 19% decline.

Nykaa (FSN E-commerce): The company stated that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nykaa Essentials Private Limited. The said company will have its registered office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The subsidiary will operate in the beauty and personal care (BPC) retail sector. 

