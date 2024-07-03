Summary

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified agribusiness Group with operations across 5 business verticals comprising of animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry and processed foods. The Company focuses on improving the productivity of farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields.GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tonnes annually of high quality feed and cutting-edge nutrition products for cattle, poultry, aqua feed and specialty feed. Apart from these businesses, the company has two joint ventures - one with Tyson Foods Inc., USA in the processed poultry segment and other one with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.Godrej Agrovet Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Godrej Agrovet Private Limited on November 25, 1991 in the state of Gujarat. The company became a deemed public limited company and the word private was struck off from the name of the Company with effect from April 27, 1992.In 1992, the company acquired the agrovet division of Godrej Soaps Limited. In 1997, the company acquired the oil palm business from Godrej Soaps Limited. In 1999, the company acquired poultry business from IPF Breeders Private Limited.The company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Godrej Agrovet Limited on February 19, 2002. In 2004, the company entered into a joint venture with the Ad

