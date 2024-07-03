iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Agrovet Ltd Share Price

741.25
(-1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:59 PM

  • Open754.75
  • Day's High788.4
  • 52 Wk High876.7
  • Prev. Close754.75
  • Day's Low737.1
  • 52 Wk Low 476.05
  • Turnover (lac)3,002.81
  • P/E36.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value131.46
  • EPS20.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,251.38
  • Div. Yield1.32
No Records Found

Godrej Agrovet Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

754.75

Prev. Close

754.75

Turnover(Lac.)

3,002.81

Day's High

788.4

Day's Low

737.1

52 Week's High

876.7

52 Week's Low

476.05

Book Value

131.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,251.38

P/E

36.13

EPS

20.97

Divi. Yield

1.32

Godrej Agrovet Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Godrej Agrovet Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

18 Nov 2024|04:45 PM

In India, rice and maize are vital crops that are crucial to both the economy and the country's food security.

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

29 Oct 2024|11:22 PM

Profit margins improved from 7.7% last year to 9.1% this quarter, reflecting focused efforts on cost management and productivity improvements.

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

16 Sep 2024|11:25 AM

Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the acquisition improves Max's foothold in the NCR region.

Temasek's arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

16 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Godrej Agrovet Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.36%

Foreign: 0.35%

Indian: 73.66%

Non-Promoter- 13.35%

Institutions: 13.35%

Non-Institutions: 12.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Godrej Agrovet Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

192.21

192.16

192.11

192.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,066.96

1,889.84

1,771.22

1,563.8

Net Worth

2,259.17

2,082

1,963.33

1,755.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,182.6

4,413.04

5,118.68

3,674.86

yoy growth (%)

40.09

-13.78

39.28

1.57

Raw materials

-4,900.42

-3,393.37

-4,056.01

-2,796.97

As % of sales

79.26

76.89

79.23

76.11

Employee costs

-271.09

-229.11

-216.21

-195.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

460.34

352.56

359.22

281.32

Depreciation

-92.89

-85.09

-79.85

-53.3

Tax paid

-100.13

-73.56

-65.91

-90.45

Working capital

337.62

485.46

204.41

21.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.09

-13.78

39.28

1.57

Op profit growth

30.99

-11.48

24.4

4.22

EBIT growth

29.27

1.59

22.19

-4.71

Net profit growth

29.1

-4.87

53.67

-8.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,526.45

9,352.81

8,292.93

6,239.6

6,815.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,526.45

9,352.81

8,292.93

6,239.6

6,815.77

Other Operating Income

34.1

20.87

13.16

27.11

148.27

Other Income

93.36

139.48

129.86

89.8

59.76

View Annually Results

Godrej Agrovet Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Godrej Agrovet Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N B Godrej

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tanya Arvind Dubash

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nisaba Godrej.

Managing Director

BALRAM SINGH YADAV

Independent Director

Roopa Purushothaman

Independent Director

Aditi Kothari Desai

Independent Director

RITU NIRAJ ANAND

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIVEK RAIZADA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pirojsha Godrej

Independent Director

Natarajan Srinivasan

Independent Director

Kannan Sitaram

Independent Director

Ashok Gulati

Executive Director

BURJIS GODREJ

Independent Director

Ritu Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godrej Agrovet Ltd

Summary

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified agribusiness Group with operations across 5 business verticals comprising of animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry and processed foods. The Company focuses on improving the productivity of farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields.GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tonnes annually of high quality feed and cutting-edge nutrition products for cattle, poultry, aqua feed and specialty feed. Apart from these businesses, the company has two joint ventures - one with Tyson Foods Inc., USA in the processed poultry segment and other one with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.Godrej Agrovet Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Godrej Agrovet Private Limited on November 25, 1991 in the state of Gujarat. The company became a deemed public limited company and the word private was struck off from the name of the Company with effect from April 27, 1992.In 1992, the company acquired the agrovet division of Godrej Soaps Limited. In 1997, the company acquired the oil palm business from Godrej Soaps Limited. In 1999, the company acquired poultry business from IPF Breeders Private Limited.The company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Godrej Agrovet Limited on February 19, 2002. In 2004, the company entered into a joint venture with the Ad
Company FAQs

What is the Godrej Agrovet Ltd share price today?

The Godrej Agrovet Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹741.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd is ₹14251.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Agrovet Ltd is 36.13 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godrej Agrovet Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Agrovet Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Agrovet Ltd is ₹476.05 and ₹876.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godrej Agrovet Ltd?

Godrej Agrovet Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.70%, 3 Years at 12.88%, 1 Year at 34.48%, 6 Month at -6.03%, 3 Month at 1.28% and 1 Month at -0.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godrej Agrovet Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godrej Agrovet Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.03 %
Institutions - 13.36 %
Public - 12.62 %

