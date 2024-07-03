SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹754.75
Prev. Close₹754.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,002.81
Day's High₹788.4
Day's Low₹737.1
52 Week's High₹876.7
52 Week's Low₹476.05
Book Value₹131.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,251.38
P/E36.13
EPS20.97
Divi. Yield1.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
192.21
192.16
192.11
192.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,066.96
1,889.84
1,771.22
1,563.8
Net Worth
2,259.17
2,082
1,963.33
1,755.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,182.6
4,413.04
5,118.68
3,674.86
yoy growth (%)
40.09
-13.78
39.28
1.57
Raw materials
-4,900.42
-3,393.37
-4,056.01
-2,796.97
As % of sales
79.26
76.89
79.23
76.11
Employee costs
-271.09
-229.11
-216.21
-195.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
460.34
352.56
359.22
281.32
Depreciation
-92.89
-85.09
-79.85
-53.3
Tax paid
-100.13
-73.56
-65.91
-90.45
Working capital
337.62
485.46
204.41
21.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.09
-13.78
39.28
1.57
Op profit growth
30.99
-11.48
24.4
4.22
EBIT growth
29.27
1.59
22.19
-4.71
Net profit growth
29.1
-4.87
53.67
-8.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,526.45
9,352.81
8,292.93
6,239.6
6,815.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,526.45
9,352.81
8,292.93
6,239.6
6,815.77
Other Operating Income
34.1
20.87
13.16
27.11
148.27
Other Income
93.36
139.48
129.86
89.8
59.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N B Godrej
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tanya Arvind Dubash
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nisaba Godrej.
Managing Director
BALRAM SINGH YADAV
Independent Director
Roopa Purushothaman
Independent Director
Aditi Kothari Desai
Independent Director
RITU NIRAJ ANAND
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIVEK RAIZADA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pirojsha Godrej
Independent Director
Natarajan Srinivasan
Independent Director
Kannan Sitaram
Independent Director
Ashok Gulati
Executive Director
BURJIS GODREJ
Independent Director
Ritu Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Godrej Agrovet Ltd
Summary
Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified agribusiness Group with operations across 5 business verticals comprising of animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry and processed foods. The Company focuses on improving the productivity of farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields.GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tonnes annually of high quality feed and cutting-edge nutrition products for cattle, poultry, aqua feed and specialty feed. Apart from these businesses, the company has two joint ventures - one with Tyson Foods Inc., USA in the processed poultry segment and other one with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.Godrej Agrovet Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Godrej Agrovet Private Limited on November 25, 1991 in the state of Gujarat. The company became a deemed public limited company and the word private was struck off from the name of the Company with effect from April 27, 1992.In 1992, the company acquired the agrovet division of Godrej Soaps Limited. In 1997, the company acquired the oil palm business from Godrej Soaps Limited. In 1999, the company acquired poultry business from IPF Breeders Private Limited.The company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Godrej Agrovet Limited on February 19, 2002. In 2004, the company entered into a joint venture with the Ad
The Godrej Agrovet Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹741.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd is ₹14251.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Agrovet Ltd is 36.13 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Agrovet Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Agrovet Ltd is ₹476.05 and ₹876.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godrej Agrovet Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.70%, 3 Years at 12.88%, 1 Year at 34.48%, 6 Month at -6.03%, 3 Month at 1.28% and 1 Month at -0.15%.
