Godrej Agrovet Ltd Nine Monthly Results

738.1
(-2.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

7,407.89

7,264.01

6,217.31

4,784.35

5,325.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,407.89

7,264.01

6,217.31

4,784.35

5,325.42

Other Operating Income

18.38

14.68

8.03

19.88

10.94

Other Income

72.91

116.93

60.98

66.38

43.4

Total Income

7,499.18

7,395.62

6,286.32

4,870.61

5,379.76

Total Expenditure

6,872.84

6,830.52

5,746.46

4,352.7

4,974.15

PBIDT

626.34

565.1

539.86

517.91

405.61

Interest

82.46

72.16

45.12

28.66

33.44

PBDT

543.88

492.94

494.74

489.25

372.17

Depreciation

158.69

137.89

127.6

114.72

109.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

108.36

81.78

107.65

84.57

73.12

Deferred Tax

-17.14

1.38

-19.85

5.77

-41.96

Reported Profit After Tax

293.97

271.89

279.34

284.19

231.38

Minority Interest After NP

-8.57

1

-0.96

27.04

-0.22

Net Profit after Minority Interest

302.54

270.89

280.3

257.15

231.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-12.21

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

302.54

270.89

292.51

257.15

231.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.74

14.1

14.59

13.39

12.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

192.21

192.16

192.11

192.07

192.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.45

7.77

8.68

10.82

7.61

PBDTM(%)

7.34

6.78

7.95

10.22

6.98

PATM(%)

3.96

3.74

4.49

5.93

4.34

Godrej Agrovet: Related NEWS

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

18 Nov 2024|04:45 PM

In India, rice and maize are vital crops that are crucial to both the economy and the country's food security.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

29 Oct 2024|11:22 PM

Profit margins improved from 7.7% last year to 9.1% this quarter, reflecting focused efforts on cost management and productivity improvements.

Read More
Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

16 Sep 2024|11:25 AM

Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the acquisition improves Max's foothold in the NCR region.

Read More
Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

16 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

2 Aug 2024|11:16 AM

Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Godrej Agrovet Ltd

