Godrej Agrovet Ltd Corporate Actions

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

Godrej Agrovet: Related News

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

18 Nov 2024|04:45 PM

In India, rice and maize are vital crops that are crucial to both the economy and the country's food security.

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

29 Oct 2024|11:22 PM

Profit margins improved from 7.7% last year to 9.1% this quarter, reflecting focused efforts on cost management and productivity improvements.

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

16 Sep 2024|11:25 AM

Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the acquisition improves Max's foothold in the NCR region.

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

16 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

2 Aug 2024|11:16 AM

Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

