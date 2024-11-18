Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting The Board has recommended Final Dividend at the rate of 100 % (One Hundred per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs. 10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 The Book Closure dates for the purposes of the 33rd AGM and payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 are from Saturday, July 27, 2024 to Wednesday, July 31, 2024, (both days inclusive) during which the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed. The dividend will be paid on or before Tuesday, August 6, 2024.