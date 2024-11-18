iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Agrovet Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

754.25
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,182.6

4,413.04

5,118.68

3,674.86

yoy growth (%)

40.09

-13.78

39.28

1.57

Raw materials

-4,900.42

-3,393.37

-4,056.01

-2,796.97

As % of sales

79.26

76.89

79.23

76.11

Employee costs

-271.09

-229.11

-216.21

-195.16

As % of sales

4.38

5.19

4.22

5.31

Other costs

-522.29

-417.41

-424.89

-343.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.44

9.45

8.3

9.35

Operating profit

488.8

373.15

421.57

338.88

OPM

7.9

8.45

8.23

9.22

Depreciation

-92.89

-85.09

-79.85

-53.3

Interest expense

-42.31

-36.27

-23.51

-31.87

Other income

106.74

100.77

41.01

27.62

Profit before tax

460.34

352.56

359.22

281.32

Taxes

-100.13

-73.56

-65.91

-90.45

Tax rate

-21.75

-20.86

-18.34

-32.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

360.21

279

293.31

190.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

360.21

279

293.31

190.86

yoy growth (%)

29.1

-4.87

53.67

-8.22

NPM

5.82

6.32

5.73

5.19

Godrej Agrovet : related Articles

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

18 Nov 2024|04:45 PM

In India, rice and maize are vital crops that are crucial to both the economy and the country's food security.

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

29 Oct 2024|11:22 PM

Profit margins improved from 7.7% last year to 9.1% this quarter, reflecting focused efforts on cost management and productivity improvements.

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

16 Sep 2024|11:25 AM

Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the acquisition improves Max's foothold in the NCR region.

Temasek's arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

16 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

2 Aug 2024|11:16 AM

Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

