Godrej Agrovet Q3 Profit Rises 32% YoY

Godrej Agrovet reported Q3 FY25 with a net profit of ₹109.9 crores, a rise of 32.4% YoY against ₹83 crores the same period last year. Revenues grew 4.5% YoY to ₹2,449.6 crores against ₹2,345.2 crores in Q3 FY24, which indicates constant demand across its key business verticals.

EBITDA stood at ₹220 crore, up 38.4% from ₹159 crore last year due to operational efficiencies and better margins. EBITDA margin improved at 9% as against 6.8% in Q3 FY24 due to better control over costs and higher profit margins.

The company’s board approved plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore as additional borrowings, as had been authorized by the shareholders on June 19, 2018. Godrej Agrovet increased earnings decently from a year and also demonstrated much improved margin performance, except for the good growth plans are under way.