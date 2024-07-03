Godrej Agrovet Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,526.45
9,352.81
8,292.93
6,239.6
6,815.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,526.45
9,352.81
8,292.93
6,239.6
6,815.77
Other Operating Income
34.1
20.87
13.16
27.11
148.27
Other Income
93.36
139.48
129.86
89.8
59.76
Total Income
9,653.91
9,513.16
8,435.95
6,356.51
7,023.8
Total Expenditure
8,859.1
8,850.89
7,657.96
5,702.94
6,485.47
PBIDT
794.81
662.27
777.99
653.57
538.33
Interest
107.87
99.12
63.08
46.47
41.63
PBDT
686.94
563.15
714.91
607.1
496.7
Depreciation
214.29
185.47
173.34
154
148.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
118.99
75.03
145.1
101.23
103.78
Deferred Tax
-5.79
7.29
-22.68
4.3
-55.73
Reported Profit After Tax
359.45
295.36
419.15
347.57
300.58
Minority Interest After NP
-0.22
-6.55
16.56
33.83
-5.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
359.67
301.91
402.59
313.74
306.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-12.65
0
-6.97
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
359.67
301.91
415.24
313.74
313.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.71
15.71
20.96
16.34
15.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
95
95
80
55
Equity
192.21
192.16
192.11
192.07
192.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.34
7.08
9.38
10.47
7.89
PBDTM(%)
7.21
6.02
8.62
9.72
7.28
PATM(%)
3.77
3.15
5.05
5.57
4.41
