iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godrej Agrovet Ltd Key Ratios

737.15
(0.04%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godrej Agrovet Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.54

-10.01

34.29

5.58

Op profit growth

18.02

15.41

10.25

1.14

EBIT growth

27.23

16.03

-0.43

-7.91

Net profit growth

28.31

2.46

33.58

-7.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.01

8.99

7.01

8.54

EBIT margin

6.88

7.17

5.56

7.5

Net profit margin

4.84

5

4.39

4.42

RoCE

14.11

13.4

14.58

17.82

RoNW

4.66

4.03

4.71

4.73

RoA

2.48

2.34

2.88

2.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.82

18.1

15.65

13.07

Dividend per share

9.5

8

5.5

4.5

Cash EPS

11.93

8.31

8.23

7.46

Book value per share

118.07

106.8

95.71

73.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

20.26

28.97

23.53

48.74

P/CEPS

37.06

63.05

44.73

85.39

P/B

3.74

4.91

3.84

8.66

EV/EBIDTA

13.5

18.3

14.33

26.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.79

45.4

Tax payout

-24.06

-26.19

-13.9

-35.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.97

48.79

38.61

40.2

Inventory days

52.93

54.36

43.22

52.82

Creditor days

-28.29

-29.37

-22.22

-26.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.06

-9.66

-9.3

-8.58

Net debt / equity

0.68

0.47

0.32

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

2.35

1.72

1.22

0.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.9

-73.52

-77.19

-76.24

Employee costs

-5.28

-6

-5.08

-5.32

Other costs

-10.79

-11.46

-10.7

-9.88

Godrej Agrovet : related Articles

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|04:45 PM

In India, rice and maize are vital crops that are crucial to both the economy and the country's food security.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|11:22 PM

Profit margins improved from 7.7% last year to 9.1% this quarter, reflecting focused efforts on cost management and productivity improvements.

Read More
Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|11:25 AM

Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the acquisition improves Max's foothold in the NCR region.

Read More
Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|11:16 AM

Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Godrej Agrovet Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.