Godrej Agrovet Ltd AGM

731.05
(2.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:54:57 AM

Godrej Agrovet CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM1 Aug 20248 May 2024
Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed the Notice of 33rd AGM to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Please find enclosed outcome of 33rd Annual General Meeting held on August 1, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Please find enclosed voting results of the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on August 1, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Godrej Agrovet: Related News

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

Godrej Agrovet and Provivi Join Forces for Sustainable Farming

18 Nov 2024|04:45 PM

In India, rice and maize are vital crops that are crucial to both the economy and the country's food security.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Profit Declines 7.9%

29 Oct 2024|11:22 PM

Profit margins improved from 7.7% last year to 9.1% this quarter, reflecting focused efforts on cost management and productivity improvements.

Read More
Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Max Healthcare to pick up 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

16 Sep 2024|11:25 AM

Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the acquisition improves Max's foothold in the NCR region.

Read More
Temasek's arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

Temasek’s arm offloads 1.40% stake in Godrej Agrovet

16 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments sold 27.10 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Godrej Agrovet to pick up 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

2 Aug 2024|11:16 AM

Following the deal, GAVL will own a 100% share in GTFL, further integrating its operations, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Read More
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Godrej Agrovet Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

