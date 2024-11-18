Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Godrej Agrovet Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Godrej Agrovet Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024 Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 1 May 2024

Godrej Agrovet Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results & Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 8, 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024