FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

169.7
(-0.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

286.1

285.3

47.48

15.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.33

Reserves

1,341.35

1,170.27

1,502.47

545.76

Net Worth

1,627.45

1,455.57

1,549.95

561.15

Minority Interest

Debt

87.27

55.36

51.41

45.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.94

4.79

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,717.66

1,515.72

1,601.36

606.88

Fixed Assets

37.02

29.51

16.46

12.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

640.86

461.28

379.48

69.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

42.98

8.79

7.45

19.82

Networking Capital

958.16

964.15

977.65

312.28

Inventories

74.6

78

72.55

33.22

Inventory Days

141.08

83.15

Sundry Debtors

92.24

71.49

20.65

63.72

Debtor Days

40.15

159.5

Other Current Assets

888.96

1,139.39

973.53

255.1

Sundry Creditors

-23.12

-15.8

-16.66

-11.59

Creditor Days

32.39

29.01

Other Current Liabilities

-74.52

-308.93

-72.42

-28.17

Cash

38.63

51.97

220.33

192.3

Total Assets

1,717.65

1,515.7

1,601.37

606.88

FSN E-Commerce : related Articles

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The cosmetics company reported a profit of ₹5.85 Crore in the same quarter previous year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased 4.1%.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

8 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The fashion vertical experienced NSV growth in the early teens, while total category sales increased in the early twenties.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

23 Aug 2024|10:32 AM

Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

