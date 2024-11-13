Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 10 May 2024

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. As per the letter attached As per the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024