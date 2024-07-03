FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Summary

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited on 24 April 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC on July 28,2021. The Company was promoted by banker-turned-businesswoman, Falguni Nayar and backed Private Equity Firm, TPG Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of beauty, wellness,fitness, personal care, health care, skin care, hair care products on the online platforms such as e-commerce, m-commerce, internet, intranet as well as through offline stores and stalls.The Company came out with an Rs 5352 crore IPO during the fag end of October 2021. The Public Issue comprised fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 630 crore and the rest from the mode of offer for sale. These shares were allotted at a premium of Rs 1124 per share. The said Allotted Shares were listed on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on 10 November 2021.On September 28, 2021, Company acquired 51% of the outstanding equity shares in Dot & Key Wellness Private Limited. It acquired 18.51% equity stake in Earth Rhythm Private Limited on April 22, 2022. It acquired 60% stake in Nudge Wellness Private Limited.As on March 31, 2022, the Company has 7 subsidiaries of which FSN Distribution Private Limited became a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. July 30, 2021; and Dot & Key Wellness Private Limited became Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. September 28, 2021.The Company acquired 100% fully diluted share capital of Iluminar Media Private Limited and it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from September 09, 2022 . During the year 2022-23, Nudge Wellness Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. June 30, 2022; Nykaa Foundation became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. June 08, 2022; Nessa International Holdings Limited became subsidiary of the Company through FSN International Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) w.e.f. March 02, 2023; and Earth Rhythm Private Limited became associate Company w.e.f. May 04, 2022. In FY 2023, the Company with the Apparel Group formed a strategic alliance with FSN International, where FSN International owns 55% stake.In Feb23, Company introduced Gentlemens Crew, Nyveda, MIXT in Jan23, Gloot in Jul 22 and Nyri in Sep 22.