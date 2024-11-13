iifl-logo-icon 1
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd AGM

167.07
(1.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:44:59 AM

FSN E-Commerce CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
Newspaper clipping regarding 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company Proceedings of the 12th AGM are attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report attached Voting Results under Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

FSN E-Commerce: Related News

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The cosmetics company reported a profit of ₹5.85 Crore in the same quarter previous year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased 4.1%.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

8 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The fashion vertical experienced NSV growth in the early teens, while total category sales increased in the early twenties.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

23 Aug 2024|10:32 AM

Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

