Top Stocks for today - 30th January 2025

30 Jan 2025 , 07:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The company announced that its net profit registered a decline of 23% y-o-y to ₹5,451 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. Its revenue from operations registered a growth of 3% y-o-y to ₹1.13 Lakh Crore against estimates of ₹1.16 Lakh Crore. The auto maker stated that its EBITDA margin came in at 11.50% versus 13.90% in the previous corresponding quarter.

Bajaj Finance: The company stated that its net profit was reported at ₹4,308.20 Crore in Q3FY25, up by 18.40% y-o-y. The finance company stated that its Net Interest Income stood at ₹9,382.40 Crore, up by 22.60%. Gross NPA rose to 1.12% from 1.06% in September. Net NPA rose to 0.48% from 0.46% in September. Provisions increased 7% sequentially to ₹2,043.3 Crore.

Blue Star: Net profit of ₹132.5 Crore exceeded projections of ₹122 Crore. Revenue increased by 25.3% to ₹2,807.4 Crore from an estimated ₹2,682 Crore. EBITDA increased 34.8% to ₹209.3 Crore, exceeding expectations of ₹188 Crore. EBITDA margin is 7.5%, compared to 7% and 6.9% previous year.

Voltas: The company’s net profit stood at ₹130.80 Crore in Q3FY25 against a loss during the previous corresponding quarter. Its EBITDA was reported at ₹197.40 Crore, below street estimates of ₹213 Crore. EBITDA margin came in at 6.4%. Revenue witnessed growth of 18.3% y-o-y. 

