SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹2,377.45
Prev. Close₹2,337.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,107.97
Day's High₹2,417
Day's Low₹2,211.85
52 Week's High₹2,387.7
52 Week's Low₹929.9
Book Value₹133.37
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45,736.95
P/E106.55
EPS21.93
Divi. Yield0.3
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.12
19.26
19.26
19.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,470.37
1,259.17
989.05
899.83
Net Worth
2,511.49
1,278.43
1,008.31
919.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,376.99
3,842.23
4,786.49
4,415.97
yoy growth (%)
39.94
-19.72
8.39
7.45
Raw materials
-2,847.39
-1,988.95
-2,328.51
-2,231.4
As % of sales
52.95
51.76
48.64
50.53
Employee costs
-421.9
-325.23
-414.95
-358.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
195.75
98.34
171.7
177.9
Depreciation
-80.49
-88.34
-84.34
-60.57
Tax paid
-68.01
-32.42
-46.8
-53.82
Working capital
122.65
-45.26
24.36
182.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.94
-19.72
8.39
7.45
Op profit growth
51.52
-10.49
-12.32
22.92
EBIT growth
48.67
-18.53
1.63
12.23
Net profit growth
93.75
-45.45
-14.83
26.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,685.36
7,977.32
6,064.08
4,263.59
5,360.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,685.36
7,977.32
6,064.08
4,263.59
5,360.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.91
202.08
36.81
64.95
44.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Suneel M Advani
Chairman & Managing Director
Vir S Advani
Managing Director
B Thiagarajan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajiv Lulla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dinesh N Vaswani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sam Balsara
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Harish
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arvind Kumar Singhal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunaina Murthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Parte
Independent Director
Anita Ramachandran
Independent Director
G Muralidhar
Independent Director
Vipin Sondhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Blue Star Ltd
Summary
Blue Star Limited was incorporated in December 20th; 1985 and has a network of 31 offices, 7 modern manufacturing facilities and 4,040 channel partners. It has manufacturing facilities at Thane, Dadra, Bharuch, Himachal and Wada which use manufacturing equipment to ensure that the products have consistent quality and reliability.The Company offers Indias widest ranges of air conditioning and commercial refrigeration products, as well as a comprehensive range of air purifiers, air coolers, water purifiers, cold chain equipment and specialty products. It fulfills the cooling and refrigeration requirements of a large number of corporate and commercial as well as residential customers. Leveraging on its project execution capabilities, it offers turnkey solutions in MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Firefighting) contracting for Buildings & Factories, Infrastructure, and Heavy Industry projects. Blue Stars other businesses include marketing, solution design and maintenance of imported professional electronic equipment and services, as well as industrial products and systems, under the aegis of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited (Blue Star E&E), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. On the global front, Blue Star exports its products to around 19 countries in the Middle East, African, SAARC, and ASEAN regions.The Company was founded in the year 1943 by Mohan T. Advani. The company began as a modest 3-member team engaged in reconditioning of air conditioners and
Read More
The Blue Star Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2224.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Star Ltd is ₹45736.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Blue Star Ltd is 106.55 and 18.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Star Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Star Ltd is ₹929.9 and ₹2387.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Blue Star Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.75%, 3 Years at 66.37%, 1 Year at 148.21%, 6 Month at 45.34%, 3 Month at 8.87% and 1 Month at 24.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.