iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Star Ltd Share Price

2,224.4
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,377.45
  • Day's High2,417
  • 52 Wk High2,387.7
  • Prev. Close2,337.55
  • Day's Low2,211.85
  • 52 Wk Low 929.9
  • Turnover (lac)20,107.97
  • P/E106.55
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value133.37
  • EPS21.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45,736.95
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Blue Star Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

2,377.45

Prev. Close

2,337.55

Turnover(Lac.)

20,107.97

Day's High

2,417

Day's Low

2,211.85

52 Week's High

2,387.7

52 Week's Low

929.9

Book Value

133.37

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45,736.95

P/E

106.55

EPS

21.93

Divi. Yield

0.3

Blue Star Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Blue Star Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Blue Star Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.16%

Foreign: 0.16%

Indian: 36.28%

Non-Promoter- 40.91%

Institutions: 40.91%

Non-Institutions: 22.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Blue Star Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.12

19.26

19.26

19.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,470.37

1,259.17

989.05

899.83

Net Worth

2,511.49

1,278.43

1,008.31

919.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,376.99

3,842.23

4,786.49

4,415.97

yoy growth (%)

39.94

-19.72

8.39

7.45

Raw materials

-2,847.39

-1,988.95

-2,328.51

-2,231.4

As % of sales

52.95

51.76

48.64

50.53

Employee costs

-421.9

-325.23

-414.95

-358.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

195.75

98.34

171.7

177.9

Depreciation

-80.49

-88.34

-84.34

-60.57

Tax paid

-68.01

-32.42

-46.8

-53.82

Working capital

122.65

-45.26

24.36

182.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.94

-19.72

8.39

7.45

Op profit growth

51.52

-10.49

-12.32

22.92

EBIT growth

48.67

-18.53

1.63

12.23

Net profit growth

93.75

-45.45

-14.83

26.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,685.36

7,977.32

6,064.08

4,263.59

5,360.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,685.36

7,977.32

6,064.08

4,263.59

5,360.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

47.91

202.08

36.81

64.95

44.7

View Annually Results

Blue Star Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Blue Star Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Suneel M Advani

Chairman & Managing Director

Vir S Advani

Managing Director

B Thiagarajan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajiv Lulla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dinesh N Vaswani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sam Balsara

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Harish

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arvind Kumar Singhal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunaina Murthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Parte

Independent Director

Anita Ramachandran

Independent Director

G Muralidhar

Independent Director

Vipin Sondhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Star Ltd

Summary

Blue Star Limited was incorporated in December 20th; 1985 and has a network of 31 offices, 7 modern manufacturing facilities and 4,040 channel partners. It has manufacturing facilities at Thane, Dadra, Bharuch, Himachal and Wada which use manufacturing equipment to ensure that the products have consistent quality and reliability.The Company offers Indias widest ranges of air conditioning and commercial refrigeration products, as well as a comprehensive range of air purifiers, air coolers, water purifiers, cold chain equipment and specialty products. It fulfills the cooling and refrigeration requirements of a large number of corporate and commercial as well as residential customers. Leveraging on its project execution capabilities, it offers turnkey solutions in MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Firefighting) contracting for Buildings & Factories, Infrastructure, and Heavy Industry projects. Blue Stars other businesses include marketing, solution design and maintenance of imported professional electronic equipment and services, as well as industrial products and systems, under the aegis of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited (Blue Star E&E), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. On the global front, Blue Star exports its products to around 19 countries in the Middle East, African, SAARC, and ASEAN regions.The Company was founded in the year 1943 by Mohan T. Advani. The company began as a modest 3-member team engaged in reconditioning of air conditioners and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Blue Star Ltd share price today?

The Blue Star Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2224.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Star Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Star Ltd is ₹45736.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Star Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Star Ltd is 106.55 and 18.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Star Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Star Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Star Ltd is ₹929.9 and ₹2387.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Star Ltd?

Blue Star Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.75%, 3 Years at 66.37%, 1 Year at 148.21%, 6 Month at 45.34%, 3 Month at 8.87% and 1 Month at 24.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Star Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Star Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.46 %
Institutions - 40.91 %
Public - 22.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Star Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.