Summary

Blue Star Limited was incorporated in December 20th; 1985 and has a network of 31 offices, 7 modern manufacturing facilities and 4,040 channel partners. It has manufacturing facilities at Thane, Dadra, Bharuch, Himachal and Wada which use manufacturing equipment to ensure that the products have consistent quality and reliability.The Company offers Indias widest ranges of air conditioning and commercial refrigeration products, as well as a comprehensive range of air purifiers, air coolers, water purifiers, cold chain equipment and specialty products. It fulfills the cooling and refrigeration requirements of a large number of corporate and commercial as well as residential customers. Leveraging on its project execution capabilities, it offers turnkey solutions in MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Firefighting) contracting for Buildings & Factories, Infrastructure, and Heavy Industry projects. Blue Stars other businesses include marketing, solution design and maintenance of imported professional electronic equipment and services, as well as industrial products and systems, under the aegis of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited (Blue Star E&E), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. On the global front, Blue Star exports its products to around 19 countries in the Middle East, African, SAARC, and ASEAN regions.The Company was founded in the year 1943 by Mohan T. Advani. The company began as a modest 3-member team engaged in reconditioning of air conditioners and

