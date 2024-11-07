iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Star Ltd Board Meeting

1,936.4
(0.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:57 AM

Blue Star CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202425 Sep 2024
BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review report) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202426 Jun 2024
BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review report) for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3) of the Listing Regulations. Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the Board Meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202427 Mar 2024
BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3) of the Listing Regulations and 2. Recommendation of final dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 if any on the equity shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed results for Q4FY24 and FY24 Please find enclosed the Intimation. Please refer the enclosed annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202427 Dec 2023
BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review Report) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 BLUE STAR LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Please refer enclosed file. Please refer the enclosed intimation. Please refer the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Blue Star: Related News

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Star Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.