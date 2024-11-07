Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Sep 2024

BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review report) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 26 Jun 2024

BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review report) for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3) of the Listing Regulations. Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the Board Meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 27 Mar 2024

BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33(3) of the Listing Regulations and 2. Recommendation of final dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 if any on the equity shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed results for Q4FY24 and FY24 Please find enclosed the Intimation. Please refer the enclosed annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 27 Dec 2023