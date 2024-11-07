iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Star Ltd Balance Sheet

1,977.45
(-1.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.12

19.26

19.26

19.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,470.37

1,259.17

989.05

899.83

Net Worth

2,511.49

1,278.43

1,008.31

919.09

Minority Interest

Debt

311.97

564.3

611.12

631.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

56.31

33.39

11.44

14.8

Total Liabilities

2,879.77

1,876.12

1,630.87

1,564.9

Fixed Assets

808.82

612.52

494.61

402.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

957.15

449.83

392.45

499.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

52.48

37.56

35.5

58.87

Networking Capital

799

600.99

503.25

303.16

Inventories

1,232.66

1,313.8

1,126.37

867.69

Inventory Days

76.46

82.42

Sundry Debtors

1,799.67

1,328.14

1,018.91

712.19

Debtor Days

69.16

67.65

Other Current Assets

1,107.02

962.05

780.93

652.83

Sundry Creditors

-2,421.98

-2,259.37

-1,845.44

-1,457.92

Creditor Days

125.27

138.49

Other Current Liabilities

-918.36

-743.63

-577.52

-471.63

Cash

262.31

175.22

205.06

300.41

Total Assets

2,879.77

1,876.12

1,630.87

1,564.9

