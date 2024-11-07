Blue Star Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.12
19.26
19.26
19.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,470.37
1,259.17
989.05
899.83
Net Worth
2,511.49
1,278.43
1,008.31
919.09
Minority Interest
Debt
311.97
564.3
611.12
631.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.31
33.39
11.44
14.8
Total Liabilities
2,879.77
1,876.12
1,630.87
1,564.9
Fixed Assets
808.82
612.52
494.61
402.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
957.15
449.83
392.45
499.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
52.48
37.56
35.5
58.87
Networking Capital
799
600.99
503.25
303.16
Inventories
1,232.66
1,313.8
1,126.37
867.69
Inventory Days
76.46
82.42
Sundry Debtors
1,799.67
1,328.14
1,018.91
712.19
Debtor Days
69.16
67.65
Other Current Assets
1,107.02
962.05
780.93
652.83
Sundry Creditors
-2,421.98
-2,259.37
-1,845.44
-1,457.92
Creditor Days
125.27
138.49
Other Current Liabilities
-918.36
-743.63
-577.52
-471.63
Cash
262.31
175.22
205.06
300.41
Total Assets
2,879.77
1,876.12
1,630.87
1,564.9
