|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.79
-20.45
13.06
8.1
Op profit growth
44.47
-15.19
2.33
24.24
EBIT growth
41.13
-12.36
4.36
16.83
Net profit growth
67.12
-29.94
-4.02
21.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.73
5.62
5.27
5.82
EBIT margin
4.89
4.92
4.46
4.84
Net profit margin
2.77
2.35
2.67
3.14
RoCE
19.83
15.45
19.08
20.87
RoNW
4.4
3
4.54
4.81
RoA
2.8
1.84
2.85
3.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.45
10.45
14.61
15.22
Dividend per share
10
4
10
10
Cash EPS
8.48
0.83
5.73
8.9
Book value per share
105.65
91.9
81.23
82.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.11
44.85
15.76
24.77
P/CEPS
61.93
560.11
40.14
42.35
P/B
4.97
5.1
2.83
4.56
EV/EBIDTA
27.23
30.47
14.23
25.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
9.81
Tax payout
-33.18
-32.44
-31.1
-27.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.39
70.56
60.87
72.73
Inventory days
61.17
75
64.24
62.08
Creditor days
-116.91
-144.76
-112.1
-110.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.38
-3.24
-8.12
-7.98
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.2
0.28
0.37
Net debt / op. profit
0.81
0.74
0.79
1.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.02
-52.87
-51.07
-52.03
Employee costs
-8.41
-8.95
-9.03
-8.38
Other costs
-30.83
-32.54
-34.6
-33.74
