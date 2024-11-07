iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Star Ltd Key Ratios

1,923.35
(-0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.79

-20.45

13.06

8.1

Op profit growth

44.47

-15.19

2.33

24.24

EBIT growth

41.13

-12.36

4.36

16.83

Net profit growth

67.12

-29.94

-4.02

21.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.73

5.62

5.27

5.82

EBIT margin

4.89

4.92

4.46

4.84

Net profit margin

2.77

2.35

2.67

3.14

RoCE

19.83

15.45

19.08

20.87

RoNW

4.4

3

4.54

4.81

RoA

2.8

1.84

2.85

3.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.45

10.45

14.61

15.22

Dividend per share

10

4

10

10

Cash EPS

8.48

0.83

5.73

8.9

Book value per share

105.65

91.9

81.23

82.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

30.11

44.85

15.76

24.77

P/CEPS

61.93

560.11

40.14

42.35

P/B

4.97

5.1

2.83

4.56

EV/EBIDTA

27.23

30.47

14.23

25.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

9.81

Tax payout

-33.18

-32.44

-31.1

-27.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.39

70.56

60.87

72.73

Inventory days

61.17

75

64.24

62.08

Creditor days

-116.91

-144.76

-112.1

-110.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.38

-3.24

-8.12

-7.98

Net debt / equity

0.27

0.2

0.28

0.37

Net debt / op. profit

0.81

0.74

0.79

1.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.02

-52.87

-51.07

-52.03

Employee costs

-8.41

-8.95

-9.03

-8.38

Other costs

-30.83

-32.54

-34.6

-33.74

