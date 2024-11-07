Blue Star Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
195.75
98.34
171.7
177.9
Depreciation
-80.49
-88.34
-84.34
-60.57
Tax paid
-68.01
-32.42
-46.8
-53.82
Working capital
122.65
-45.26
24.36
182.68
Other operating items
Operating
169.9
-67.67
64.92
246.19
Capital expenditure
107.46
-10.26
204.59
79.37
Free cash flow
277.36
-77.93
269.52
325.56
Equity raised
1,761.14
1,664.33
1,638.67
1,782.06
Investing
-107.42
278.99
0.62
5.17
Financing
1,236.63
1,049.6
607.22
270.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
96.2
Net in cash
3,167.71
2,914.99
2,516.03
2,479.02
