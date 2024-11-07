iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Star Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,224.4
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Blue Star FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

195.75

98.34

171.7

177.9

Depreciation

-80.49

-88.34

-84.34

-60.57

Tax paid

-68.01

-32.42

-46.8

-53.82

Working capital

122.65

-45.26

24.36

182.68

Other operating items

Operating

169.9

-67.67

64.92

246.19

Capital expenditure

107.46

-10.26

204.59

79.37

Free cash flow

277.36

-77.93

269.52

325.56

Equity raised

1,761.14

1,664.33

1,638.67

1,782.06

Investing

-107.42

278.99

0.62

5.17

Financing

1,236.63

1,049.6

607.22

270.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

96.2

Net in cash

3,167.71

2,914.99

2,516.03

2,479.02

