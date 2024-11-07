iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Star Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,153.4
(-3.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Star Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,376.99

3,842.23

4,786.49

4,415.97

yoy growth (%)

39.94

-19.72

8.39

7.45

Raw materials

-2,847.39

-1,988.95

-2,328.51

-2,231.4

As % of sales

52.95

51.76

48.64

50.53

Employee costs

-421.9

-325.23

-414.95

-358.77

As % of sales

7.84

8.46

8.66

8.12

Other costs

-1,816.15

-1,335.64

-1,828.05

-1,580.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.77

34.76

38.19

35.79

Operating profit

291.55

192.41

214.98

245.21

OPM

5.42

5

4.49

5.55

Depreciation

-80.49

-88.34

-84.34

-60.57

Interest expense

-51.41

-67.89

-32.37

-22.88

Other income

36.1

62.17

73.43

16.14

Profit before tax

195.75

98.34

171.7

177.9

Taxes

-68.01

-32.42

-46.8

-53.82

Tax rate

-34.74

-32.96

-27.25

-30.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

127.74

65.92

124.9

124.08

Exceptional items

0

0

-4.03

17.85

Net profit

127.74

65.93

120.87

141.92

yoy growth (%)

93.75

-45.45

-14.83

26.75

NPM

2.37

1.71

2.52

3.21

