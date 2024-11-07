Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,376.99
3,842.23
4,786.49
4,415.97
yoy growth (%)
39.94
-19.72
8.39
7.45
Raw materials
-2,847.39
-1,988.95
-2,328.51
-2,231.4
As % of sales
52.95
51.76
48.64
50.53
Employee costs
-421.9
-325.23
-414.95
-358.77
As % of sales
7.84
8.46
8.66
8.12
Other costs
-1,816.15
-1,335.64
-1,828.05
-1,580.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.77
34.76
38.19
35.79
Operating profit
291.55
192.41
214.98
245.21
OPM
5.42
5
4.49
5.55
Depreciation
-80.49
-88.34
-84.34
-60.57
Interest expense
-51.41
-67.89
-32.37
-22.88
Other income
36.1
62.17
73.43
16.14
Profit before tax
195.75
98.34
171.7
177.9
Taxes
-68.01
-32.42
-46.8
-53.82
Tax rate
-34.74
-32.96
-27.25
-30.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
127.74
65.92
124.9
124.08
Exceptional items
0
0
-4.03
17.85
Net profit
127.74
65.93
120.87
141.92
yoy growth (%)
93.75
-45.45
-14.83
26.75
NPM
2.37
1.71
2.52
3.21
