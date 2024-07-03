Blue Star Ltd Summary

Blue Star Limited was incorporated in December 20th; 1985 and has a network of 31 offices, 7 modern manufacturing facilities and 4,040 channel partners. It has manufacturing facilities at Thane, Dadra, Bharuch, Himachal and Wada which use manufacturing equipment to ensure that the products have consistent quality and reliability.The Company offers Indias widest ranges of air conditioning and commercial refrigeration products, as well as a comprehensive range of air purifiers, air coolers, water purifiers, cold chain equipment and specialty products. It fulfills the cooling and refrigeration requirements of a large number of corporate and commercial as well as residential customers. Leveraging on its project execution capabilities, it offers turnkey solutions in MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Firefighting) contracting for Buildings & Factories, Infrastructure, and Heavy Industry projects. Blue Stars other businesses include marketing, solution design and maintenance of imported professional electronic equipment and services, as well as industrial products and systems, under the aegis of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited (Blue Star E&E), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. On the global front, Blue Star exports its products to around 19 countries in the Middle East, African, SAARC, and ASEAN regions.The Company was founded in the year 1943 by Mohan T. Advani. The company began as a modest 3-member team engaged in reconditioning of air conditioners and refrigerators. Within three years, the company secured the agency for US-based Melchoir Armstrong Dessaus air conditioning equipment. In the year 1947, the company was selected by Worthington, the US leader in air conditioning, as their India based partner.In the year 1949, the proprietorship company set their sights on bigger expansion, took on shareholders and became Blue Star Engineering Company Pvt Ltd. The company also diversified and took up agencies for Material Testing Machines and Business Machines. In 1970, the Company took up the all-India distributorship of Hewlett-Packard products.In the year 1977, Blue Star set up a joint venture with Al Shirawi in Dubai. An Industrial Division was set up in the year 1978, to complement their airconditioning projects and undertake turnkey industrial projects. Bharuch factory was set up in the year 1980. Also, they set up a software export unit at Seepz, Mumbai in 1983. In the year 1984, they made collaborations with York International of USA for central air conditioning equipment. Within three years, they made joint ventures with Motorola and Yokogawa. In the year 1988, the made manufacturing collaboration with Mitsubishi. An advanced manufacturing facility was set up at Dadra in 1997, in technical collaboration with Rheem, USA, to enhance manufacturing competency. The company set up a wholly owned subsidiary company under the name Blue Star Design & Engineering Ltd in November 2003 which provide offshore product design and project engineering services to the global manufacturing and specialized Architecture, Engineering and Construction sectors. In the next year, they sold 975000 equity shares of Blue Star Design & Engineering Ltd, constituting 50% of their holding, to Synergy Realtors And Services Pvt Ltd and ceased to be a holding company.The cooling products segment increased their manufacturing capacity for room airconditioners substantially with a new plant in Himachal Pradesh that went into production in May 2005. In addition, a modern cold room panel manufacturing facility was commissioned in October 2005. Also, the first phase of construction of a fourth plant at Kala Amb was completed and production commenced in May 2005.The company completed the first phase of construction in their fifth plant in Wada, Maharashtra and commenced their production in March 2008. Also, the company strengthened their projects business through the strategic acquisition of the business of Naseer Electricals Pvt Ltd, a leading electrical contracting firm in January 2008. The company is in the process of amalgamation of Admo Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Sunag Investments Pvt Ltd, Sunadhad Investments Pvt Ltd and Mohan T Advani Finance Pvt. Ltd with the company.In July 2008, the company was awarded an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation of Rs 104 crore for providing air conditioning solutions to 7 metros stations. Also, Airport Authority of India has awarded an order of Rs 8.1 crore for the total air conditioning works and building management system at their new integrated terminal building of Aurangabad airport.As on March 31, 2015, Blue Star Limited has two wholly owned subsidiaries; namely, Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited (formerly known as Blue Star Electro-Mechanical Limited) and Blue Star Design & Engineering Limited.During the year under review, as a part of the corporate restructuring exercise, the name of this subsidiary was changed from Blue Star Electro-Mechanical Limited to Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited, pursuant to approval granted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 27, 2015.The Company obtained approval of the members by way of a postal ballot on March 11, 2015 for the sale and transfer of its Professional Electronics and Industrial Systems undertaking to its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited at a fair price of Rs.110.50 crores, against consideration of issue and allotment of its equity shares by Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited to the Company. Subsequently, a Business Purchase Agreement dated March 13, 2015 was duly executed in this regard, in terms of which the transfer of the said undertaking was consummated on March 31, 2015, upon issue and allotment of 2,84,50,052 fully paid up equity shares of Rs.2 each at a premium of Rs.36.84 per share by Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited to the Company.During the year under review, the Bombay High Court vide its order dated December 18, 2015 had sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Blue Star Design and Engineering Limited with Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors with effect from Appointed Date of February 1, 2015. This amalgamation took effect from January 29, 2016 and as a consequence, Blue Star Design and Engineering Limited has been wound up.During the financial year, the Company had acquired 50% voting rights in Oman Electro Mechanical Contracting Co LLC, a company registered under the Commercial Companies Law of Oman, which was a 100% subsidiary of W J Towell & Co LLC. This entity was thereafter renamed as Blue Star Oman Electro-Mechanical Company LLC. During the year, as a part of the Blue Star Groups strategic corporate restructuring, Blue Star Infotech Limited (BSIL) sold its IT business undertaking to Infogain India Private Limited and divested its shareholding in its three overseas subsidiaries to Infogain Corporation, USA. In addition, at its meeting held on September 29, 2015, the Board of Directors had approved the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of BSIL and Blue Star Infotech Business Intelligence & Analytics Private Limited (BSIBIA), a subsidiary of BSIL, with the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, subject to applicable approvals from the relevant authorities and sanction by the High Court of Judicature at Mumbai. The Bombay High Court vide its order dated April 16, 2016, sanctioned the said Composite Scheme of Amalgamation, with effect from the Appointed Date of April 1, 2015. Subsequent to the financial year under review, the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on May 21, 2016. A record date would be accordingly fixed for issuance of equity shares to BSIL shareholders in the approved share swap ratio of seven equity shares of Rs.2 each in the Company for every ten equity shares of Rs.10 each held in BSIL.Some significant orders received in the electro-mechanical projects business during the year 2016, included Delhi Metro, Gurugram and Noida; Power Grid Corporation, Karaikal and Tumkur; Sugam Vanijya Holdings, Chennai; Omkar Realtors, Mumbai; Cancer Hospital, Lucknow; Apollo Tyres, Chennai and Vadodara; RBS Dev Centre, Bengaluru; Tata Steel, Jamshedpur; Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru; Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi; Mars International, Pune; Indiabulls, Jodhpur; Lodha Developers, Mumbai; Pradhama Hospitals, Visakhapatnam; and Cummins India, Pune.During the year 2016, the Company announced the launch of Blue Star VRF IV Plus, the countrys first Made in India, 100% inverter VRF system which is well suited for the varying climatic conditions across the country. Blue Stars 4th generation VRF IV Plus has several unique advantages, over and above the requisite features, including 100% inverter compressors which is the latest global technology, 100% cooling capacity delivered even at 43C, non-stop cooling even at a peak ambient temperature of 56C, highest energy efficiency, and is designed to operate across a wide voltage range. The VRF IV Plus is manufactured at the Companys modern state-of-the-art Dadra plant. Blue Star VRF IV Plus has been well received by customers, and several orders received for this product during the year further strengthened its foothold in the fast-growing VRF market. Segments such as industrial, marriage/banquet halls, showrooms and offices witnessed enhanced demand during the review period. Some of the notable orders won during the year were from Ashoka University, Haryana; Hewlett Packard, Bengaluru; Estancia IT Park, Chennai; Sutherland, Secunderabad; Kalyan Jewellers; Ginger, Nagpur; HCL, Pune; Delhi Public School, Gandhidham; ThyssenKrupp, Pune and South City Projects, Kolkata.During the year 2016, Blue Star forayed into allied products such as air coolers and air purifiers to leverage its equity in the residential segment. It launched 5 models of air purifiers including models with HEPA filter with ioniser technology and plasma technology, for spaces varying from 200 sq ft to 400 sq ft. With regard to air coolers, Blue Star introduced 3 models catering to price conscious customers in non-humid areas of North and Central India for spaces ranging from 100 sq ft to 300 sq ft. During the year 2016, Blue Star added its presence in 5 countries viz, Kenya, Sudan, Vietnam, Iran and Tanzania. The Company participated extensively in international exhibitions such as Big 5 in Dubai, Big Show in Oman and Middle East VRF Conference in Dubai as well as in significant trade shows in other countries, which has helped in increased networking opportunities and enhanced brand visibility. It also published print ads in key trade magazines in the UAE.During FY16, Blue Star Infotech Ltd (BSIL), an associate investee company sold its IT business to monetise and generate substantial value for its shareholders. Having sold off the operating IT business, BSIL was left with a substantial cash corpus and a healthy lease rental-bearing commercial office property. Separately, the Boards and Shareholders of BSIL and Blue Star approved a scheme for merging BSIL and its residual Indian subsidiary, Blue Star Infotech Business Intelligence & Analytics Private Ltd (BSIBIA) with Blue Star to align Group resources. Separately, the Boards and Shareholders of BSIL and Blue Star approved a scheme for merging BSIL and its residual Indian subsidiary, Blue Star Infotech Business Intelligence & Analytics Private Ltd (BSIBIA) with Blue Star to align Group resources. In April 2016, the Honourable High Court of Bombay approved the scheme for amalgamating BSIL and BSIBIA with Blue Star, with April 1, 2015 as the appointed date. As a result of this amalgamation, the FY16 financial statements of Blue Star include nine months of BSILs IT operations as well as the sale proceeds of the IT business.During the year 2017, the Company allotted 53,91,383, fully paid up equity shares of Rs 2 each, to the shareholders of Blue Star Infotech Limited, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Blue Star Infotech Limited and Blue Star Infotech Business Intelligence & Analytics Private Limited with the Company.During the year 2017, the Company made an initial investment of Rs 5 crores in the share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Star International FZCO, in Dubai Airport Freezone, a free trade zone in UAE to consolidate its international business ownership. Blue Star International FZCO, incorporated on April 18, 2017, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Star Limited, operating in the Dubai Airport Freezone, a free trade zone in the UAE.In the central plant equipment segment, the company consolidated its position in the VRF segment with the VRF IV plus introduced. Significant introductions during the review period included Inverter Ducted Systems which help maintain precise internal conditions and offer power savings up to 20%, and the VRF Sprint with simplified pre-piping which offers ease of installation and service, making it an ideal choice in small towns. A configured series of screw chillers was introduced to meet customised requisites, with respect to capacity efficiency and other technical parameters. Blue Star launched strategic initiatives to enhance the equity of central air conditioning products as well as to manage and motivate channel partners. Specific programmes targeting architects, interior designers and consultants were pursued during the year 2017.During the year 2017, the unitary products segment launched a new range of contemporary and stylish room air conditioners for the residential segment, which comprises the largest range of inverter split air conditioners. In the fast-growing inverter split air conditioners category, Blue Star has launched precision inverter air conditioners, which enable setting the temperature in steps of 0.5oC and 0.1oC with the display in decimals, which is a first in the country. Improved operational efficiency across all functions as well as enhanced manufacturing and supply chain management resulted in healthy margins in the room air conditioners business.In the commercial refrigeration products business, the Company introduced new models of deep freezers in the curved glass-top category, along with a new range of visi coolers during FY17. Sales of deep freezers and bottle coolers grew well, with enhanced demand from the ice cream, dairy and frozen food segments. Significant orders were booked from co-operative players such as Amul, Patna Diary and The Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Omfed) as well as from private customers like Havmor, Creambell, Hatsun, McCain, Dinshaws, Lazza and Hangyo during the year. The market continued to witness enhanced demand for display freezers across businesses due to the expansion of frozen products and ice cream businesses, thereby driving growth for glass-top freezers.During the year 2017, the commercial refrigeration business entered two new segments; namely, the professional kitchen equipment space by introducing reach-in chillers and freezers as well as under-counter chillers and freezers; and the healthcare refrigeration market with the launch of blood bank refrigerators, pharmacy-use refrigerators, low temperature deep freezers and ultra-low temperature deep freezers. Sales of bottled water dispensers grew well as the Company enhanced engagement with retailers. Storage water coolers also performed well with a surge in demand from the education and manufacturing segments. Blue Star storage water coolers with in-built water purifiers met with good resonance from the market.In the cold chain business, traditional segments like pharmaceuticals and ice cream contributed significantly, with several leading players investing in cold rooms for their warehouses and distribution points across the country. The Companys customer list includes prominent pharmaceutical majors like Sun Pharma, Gland Pharma, Mylan, Dr Reddys, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi, as well as ice cream majors such as Amul, Creambell and Mother Dairy. The quick service restaurants segment witnessed mixed results, with some multi-national chains undergoing restructuring of their business models for India. Blue Star continues to enjoy a preferred partner status with most of these food chains. Despite a challenging scenario, the Company has gained a major share of business from fast food chains such as Jubilant Foodworks, Burger King, Carls Jr, TGIF, Hardcastle, Sbarro, Lite Bite, Nandos and Au Bon Pain during the year 2017.During the year 2017, the Company expanded its product line in the adjacent category of cooling with the launch of air coolers in limited quantities.In FY17, the Company launched 5 models of air purifiers during the festive season with high-end premium variants.During the year 2017, the Company entered the residential water purifier business with the launch of a range of stylish, differentiated and premium products. About 3 million units sold every year are electric, namely RO, UV, RO+UV and its variants.In FY 2017, the Company launched a range of 13 models, including colour variants, perhaps the largest by any new entrant in the category. These purifiers are highly differentiated and offer attractive features such as hot and cold water, touch sensors, electronic dispensing and filter change alerts. Out of the 13 models, 11 of them offer double-layered RO+UV protection to ensure that the water is absolutely safe and pure. As regards to distribution, Blue Star water purifiers are available in 80 towns with over 135 channel distributors including e-commerce channels and modern trade. The products have met with a very encouraging response in the market.During the year 2017, the Non-Destructive Testing business received good demand from steel bar manufacturers for supply of imported electronics integrated with locally designed and manufactured mechanics in the professional electronics and industrial segment. This business also exported ultrasonic systems with locally designed and manufactured mechanics to Canada. The Testing Machines business had success with customized plant growth chambers supplied to agricultural universities. The Data Communication business gained traction with significant sales of video surveillance equipment to the Armed Forces, for infrastructure such as court buildings as well as city surveillance. The sales of data and transaction security products for banks and financial institutions grew significantly during the year. The Test and Measuring Instruments business, which mainly deals with radio frequency, microwave as well as avionics test and measuring equipment, booked significant orders from the defence, space and aerospace sectors. Oscillographic recorders and phase noise measuring systems witnessed enhanced demand from the defence and space segments. The Healthcare Systems business registered good growth, with notable orders booked for CT scanners, patient monitors and colour doppler ultrasound systems.In FY 2017, the Companys Dadra Plant added the latest cutting-edge technology of the fibre laser machine to replace the conventional turret punch press for processing of sheet metal components. The existing powder coating plant was upgraded with modern powder coating technology to enhance process quality and productivity. The testing facilities of the assembly lines were also advanced, with the new inspection testing standards in purview.During the year 2017, a new range of energy-efficient, configured or mix-and-match chillers was introduced, which was received well by the market for its Wada plant. This factory also recorded a new milestone in production and billing across all product lines. The Wada Plant invested considerably in technology upgradation, which is essential for de-skilling in functions such as gas cutting and welding, resulting in quality and productivity enhancement.During the year 2017, the Global Product Sales business received good order inflow for a range of unitary products from various distributors as well as OEM customers in the International Business Group. The VRF IV Plus, which recently received the ESMA certification for the UAE market, met with an encouraging response. Blue Stars tank chiller has also received this certification. The Company also booked orders from the re-export market through its Singapore distributor.During the year 2017, the Company participated in international exhibitions across the globe such as Hotel Asia Exhibition in Maldives, Climate Abu Dhabi Expo in Abu Dhabi, Iran HVACR Exhibition in Iran, Big 5 in Dubai, HVACR Southeast Asia in Indonesia as well as Saudi HVACR Expo in Saudi Arabia, to showcase its wide range of cooling and refrigeration products, and provide a platform for its stakeholders to interact with consumers. The Company was also part of networking events in Sri Lanka, Maldives and Oman, apart from organising events in Qatar and Oman with its partners. Further, Blue Star also published print advertisements in leading newspapers and key trade magazines in the Middle East during the review period.During the year 2017, the Company entered into engineering facility management, which covers a wide range of operation and maintenance services to ensure efficient functioning of electro-mechanical utilities in the air conditioning and refrigeration service.In January 2018, BSE shifted Blue Star shares to Group A from Group B comprising top 200 companies based on several factors like market capitalization, trading volumes and numbers, track records, profits, dividends, shareholding patterns, and qualitative aspects including governance.In FY18, the Company launched 100 new AC models including 40 highly energy-efficient inverter split ACs. This stellar array ranges from 0.75 to 4.5 tons across 2-star and 3-star split ACs and as well as 3-star and 5-star inverter split ACs. Besides, the Company also launched a new smart customer-centric mobile application, which ensures enhanced comfort and offers personalisation at its best, in addition to its capability to remotely monitor and control the machine. This facility allows consumers to personalise their AC profile, group the ACs for better control, optimise settings as well as integrate this mobile application with home automation systems.In FY 2018, the commercial refrigeration products business witnessed good growth during the year. Deep freezers witnessed enhanced sales, propelled by a rise in demand from dairy, ice cream and food processing segments such as Havmor, Creambell, Amul and Hatsun, amongst others. The new models of varied capacities of glass-top and curved glass-top deep freezers introduced during FY17 gained traction among the frozen products and ice cream segments. Kitchen refrigeration products grew well with increase in channel strength and gained sizeable orders from the hospitality segment. The medical refrigeration products also saw an uptake of orders from science and research institutions. Ultra-low temperature freezers were supplied to IIT, Mumbai and Kharagpur, Vedanta Cancer Institute, Anthem Bioscience, Lambda Research, and Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences. Storage water coolers performed well, backed by demand from industrial canteens and educational institutions. The sale of bottled water dispensers witnessed good progression with augmented penetration into the retail market.In air purifiers, the Company launched two additional models during the festive season with high-end premium variants, taking the overall count to 10 models. These new machines have a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, which is equipped with ionizer and plasma technologies, for spaces varying from 200 sq ft to 650 sq ft.During the year 2018, Blue Star made significant progress in the residential water purifier business with a range of stylish and differentiated products across price points ranging from Rs 7900 to Rs 44900. The market for pure drinking water has been on the rise mainly due to deterioration in the quality of water, resulting in a spurt in waterborne diseases. The Company also launched a range of commercial water purifiers to cater to offices, restaurants, clinics, and other commercial establishments.Blue Star won the MEP Contractor of the Year award at Construction Week India 2018 Awards for the third time at the 8th edition of the Construction Week India 2018 Awards. Blue Star Customer Service Group won the Gold Plus award at the CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence and was also commended with the Gold Plus award at the 26th Quality Summit 2018.Blue Star International FZCO has, on August 15, 2018, formed a subsidiary company in the mainland UAE under the name Blue Star Systems and Solutions LLC.As on 31 March 2019,the company has 4 subsidiaries and 2 associate companies under its roof.In year 2021, the Company made progress in its e-commerce led distribution strategy for the Water Purifiers business, which expanded its product portfolio to add a new series of products in the RO/RO+UV range in the entry/mid-level segment including an aggressively priced product range for e-commerce platforms. It launched new vaccine storage products and solutions such as vaccine transporters and ice lined refrigerators which received good acceptance from Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industry driven by the vaccine inoculation program. It launched a range with alkaline water plus added minerals with an emphasis on good health and improving immunity. It launched a range of commercial RO+UF as well as commercial UV water purifiers targeted at existing water cooler customers of Blue Star as well as offices, restaurants, clinics, and other commercial establishments. In addition, it launched Indias first point-of-use instant UV LED purifier, which offers pure water instantly without waiting for the warm up time of the UV lamp, as this model is powered by an eco-friendly non-mercury UV LED. In FY 2021, an extended range of AHRI-certified configured screw chillers was introduced. 44 new models of water cooled screw chillers in the capacity range of 400TR to 600TR, and 64 new models of air cooled screw chillers in the capacity range of 400TR to 550TR, were launched to cater to large central air conditioning applications, which have enhanced the Companys market share. Quality Control Order (QCO) compliant range of air cooled and water cooled packaged air conditioners were designed and developed using R410A refrigerant. A new range of side discharge VRF systems up to 16 HP was rolled out to cater to light commercial applications in a cost effective manner. A complete range of 3-star and 5-star room air conditioners with specific focus on cost-competitive inverter model series was launched. The Company developed their own designs for indoor units and started manufacturing them, and ventured into vertical integration and reducing dependence on vendors. Further, inverter units with the Companys own drive were developed. A new range of water coolers with touch-free water dispensing mechanism was launched. Water purifiers with high-recovery RO membrane technology were introduced to meet upcoming regulations. Products and solutions with Virus Deactivation Technology (VDT) were developed for residential and commercial air conditioners. Room and ducted air conditioners were launched with antimicrobial filters with Livinguard technology. Room and ducted air conditioners were designed and developed with UVC germicidal lamps integrated with indoor units. Treated fresh air units were developed to augment fresh air ventilation in commercial applications.In FY 2021, Company launched Star Kart, a digital transformation initiative for its Star League Dealers, which comprised a digital transformation project initiated by the Company called Star Kart. In FY 2022, the Company installed Chilled Water Circuit HVAC Plant towards MEP work contract at Sands Infra, Kochi, It installed Condenser Water Circuit HVAC Plant towards MEP work contract at Sands Infra, Kochi. It installed Condenser pump and piping work at TCS, Pune. Ducting work was done on completion of HVAC project at CEAT, Nagpur & HVAC project at CEATs tyre manufacturing facility at Nagpur. On completion of an HVAC project, the Company installed heat recovery units on the terrace of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Pune.In 2022, the Company enhanced its Refrigeration business in the UAE for whom it has installed more than 100 cold rooms. The Dadra Plant put in place many new installations such as: an Oxygen Generator to ensure a continual supply of industrial oxygen and reduction in the dependency on vendors; vertical storage racks in paint shops for better space utilisation; a low-pressure compressor for capacity enhancement; and an acoustic enclosure for the JDM fin press machine to reduce the decibel level in the surrounding area. Besides, beam detectors were installed across the shop floor for safety. Numerous initiatives towards upgrading and automating of the existing systems were also undertaken. The plant at Kala Amb has commissioned a JDM-make, fifth coil fin line for in-house manufacturing of IDU heat exchangers. Intelligent application of LEAN/MOST practices has led to efficiencies in production such as improvement in the cycle time of split ACs on the assembly lines for ongoing processes. It also resulted in the enhancement of capacity and productivity improvements for new assembly lines such as for Indoor units. An Oxygen Generator to ensure a continual supply of industrial oxygen and reduce dependency on vendors, was installed at the HP Plants.During year 2022, the Wada Plant initiated some major infrastructure development projects including 18,000 sq. m. of roof replacement; redevelopment of existing internal road of 12,000 sq m; and installation of an oxygen generation plant for captive consumption. The Plant installed fourth Turret Punching machine from Amada, Japan, in the fabrication department, for undertaking punching operations on sheet metal used in the assembly of condensing units and chillers. During year 2022, Company completed installation work on a new manufacturing facility at Wada which would cater to the production of the Companys Commercial Refrigeration products and solutions, in particular deep freezers and water coolers. It inaugurated first-of-its-kind Customer Experience Centre, built on an area of 1000 sq ft. and also inaugurated a new contemporary office at Thane, the Blue Star Innovation Centre. It inaugurated Star Engineering & Electronics new first-of-a-kind Customer Experience Centre for Non-Destructive Testing systems at Thane, Maharashtra. It launched nearly 50 models across the spectrum of inverter and fixed-speed Split ACs and Window ACs. A High Recovery Reverse Osmosis range was launched which was aimed at reducing water wastage even while performing an efficient RO purification process. The Commercial Refrigeration business witnessed consistent growth with its wide range of products and solutions, which includes deep freezers, bottle coolers, visi coolers/freezers, water coolers/dispensers, kitchen, medical, and supermarket refrigeration equipment, and modular cold rooms. During year 2022, a joint venture company, Fine Organic Industries (Thailand) Co., Ltd. incorporated in May 31, 2021. Further, on November 11, 2021, the Board approved termination of Joint Venture Agreement with Adcotech GmbH for the Company i.e. FineADD Ingredients GmbH subject to completion of applicable regulatory formalities.In FY 2023, the Company inaugurated a world-class innovation centre in Thane. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Star Engineering& Electronics Limited, commissioned a medical diagnostic equipment refurbishment facility at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The Company doubled its production capacity of deep freezers and water coolers with its new world-class manufacturing facility at Wada, a second unit alongside its existing factory in Wada. Through its subsidiary, the Company commenced commercial production of room ACs at Sri City in Jan23. It launched highly energy-efficient refrigeration units with inverter technology for Modular Cold Rooms; it developed a new range of energy efficient hot and cold ACs in the 1.5TR and 2.0TR capacities which are 3.5 to 4 times more energy efficient thanconventional heat convectors; launched a range of Inverter Heat Pumps and Cool Only models of Concealed Split ACs; launched Centrifugal Chillers, manufactured in-house, to cater to mega infrastructure projects.