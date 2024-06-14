|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Jul 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|AGM 10/07/2024 Notice of 70th Annual General Meeting to be held on 10th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10th July, 2024. Voting Results of 70th Annual General Meeting held on 10th July 2024 along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)
