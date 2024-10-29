|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months end Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 24th June 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges. 3. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website of the Company www.voltas.com The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been preponed to 12/08/2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and appointment of Mr. Ratnesh Rukhariyar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 15th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Dividend & Audited Results Financial Results (stand-alone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 30th January 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. 2. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 25th December 2023 and the same shall open 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges. 3. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website of the Company www.voltas.com. We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have considered the enclosed Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and approved the same. We hereby inform that at the Board Meeting held today, Directors have based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the appointment of Mr. Jayesh Tulsidas Merchant (DIN - 00555052) as an Additional Director and Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from 30th January, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
