Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months end Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 24th June 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges. 3. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website of the Company www.voltas.com The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been preponed to 12/08/2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and appointment of Mr. Ratnesh Rukhariyar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 15th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Dividend & Audited Results Financial Results (stand-alone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024