iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Voltas Ltd Board Meeting

1,633.25
(0.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:06 AM

Voltas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months end Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 24th June 2024 and the same shall open 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges. 3. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website of the Company www.voltas.com The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been preponed to 12/08/2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and appointment of Mr. Ratnesh Rukhariyar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 15th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202425 Apr 2024
Dividend & Audited Results Financial Results (stand-alone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
VOLTAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 30th January 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. 2. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 25th December 2023 and the same shall open 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges. 3. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website of the Company www.voltas.com. We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have considered the enclosed Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and approved the same. We hereby inform that at the Board Meeting held today, Directors have based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the appointment of Mr. Jayesh Tulsidas Merchant (DIN - 00555052) as an Additional Director and Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from 30th January, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Voltas: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.