L&T Bags Significant Order from NPCIL for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

16 Sep 2025 , 02:31 PM

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) said on Tuesday, September 16, that its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged a “significant” order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for a project in Tamil Nadu. The contract falls in the ₹1,000–2,500 crore range, which L&T categorises as significant. It is tied to the 2×1000 MWe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP-5 & 6).

L&T said the scope covers a wide mechanical package installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems, sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, along with associated accessories and equipment. The work also includes piping, structural steel, supports, anti-corrosion coating, insulation, painting and full testing across several buildings and structures within the site.

The order strengthens L&T’s position in nuclear infrastructure projects, an area where the company has long-standing experience handling complex engineering work.

This comes a day after L&T disclosed another big win its transport infrastructure arm secured a “large” order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. That contract involves the construction of 156 route km of high-speed ballastless track for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, India’s first bullet train project. Back-to-back order wins signal continued momentum in L&T’s infrastructure businesses, spanning both energy and transport.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

