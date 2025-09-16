L&T Bags Significant Order from NPCIL for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) said on Tuesday, September 16, that its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged a “significant” order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for a project in Tamil Nadu. The contract falls in the ₹1,000–2,500 crore range, which L&T categorises as significant. It is tied to the 2×1000 MWe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP-5 & 6).
L&T said the scope covers a wide mechanical package installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems, sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, along with associated accessories and equipment. The work also includes piping, structural steel, supports, anti-corrosion coating, insulation, painting and full testing across several buildings and structures within the site.
The order strengthens L&T’s position in nuclear infrastructure projects, an area where the company has long-standing experience handling complex engineering work.
This comes a day after L&T disclosed another big win its transport infrastructure arm secured a “large” order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. That contract involves the construction of 156 route km of high-speed ballastless track for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, India’s first bullet train project. Back-to-back order wins signal continued momentum in L&T’s infrastructure businesses, spanning both energy and transport.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.