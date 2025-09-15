iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T transport infra unit secures ‘large’ order worth ₹5,000 Crore

15 Sep 2025 , 11:56 AM

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. announced that its transport infrastructure business vertical has secured a “large” order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

As per the company, orders within the price range of ₹2,500 Crore to ₹5,000 Crore are classified as ‘large’ orders.

At around 11.47 AM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.57% higher at ₹3,600.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,579.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,607, and ₹3,575.50, respectively.

The contract received is for the construction of 156 route km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (package T1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.

Larsen & Toubro said that the scope of work includes design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of track-works.This is on the design-build lump sum price basis. The project spread between BKC in Mumbai and Zaroli village in Gujarat.

The scope of work also includes track works spread across 21 km in underground sections and 135 Km on the elevated viaduct sections.

L&T said that it has adopted the Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology for track works.

This is the second track-work contract secured by the company in MAHSR.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Larsen and Toubro
  • Larsen and Toubro News
  • Larsen and Toubro Order
  • Larsen and Toubro Share Price
  • Larsen and Toubro Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Linde India starts production at new gas facility in Lucknow

Linde India starts production at new gas facility in Lucknow

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|03:14 PM
Travel Food Services Bags Cochin Domestic Airport F&B Outlets and Lounge Contract

Travel Food Services Bags Cochin Domestic Airport F&B Outlets and Lounge Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|02:12 PM
BHEL Wins ₹22.9 Crore South Western Railway Order for KAVACH Systems

BHEL Wins ₹22.9 Crore South Western Railway Order for KAVACH Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|01:04 PM
Tega Industries’ board approves ₹4,000 Crore fund raise

Tega Industries’ board approves ₹4,000 Crore fund raise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|01:00 PM
Texmaco Rail Wins ₹129 Crore RVNL Electrification Order in Nagpur Division

Texmaco Rail Wins ₹129 Crore RVNL Electrification Order in Nagpur Division

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Sep 2025|12:43 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.