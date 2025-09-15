L&T transport infra unit secures ‘large’ order worth ₹5,000 Crore

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. announced that its transport infrastructure business vertical has secured a “large” order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

As per the company, orders within the price range of ₹2,500 Crore to ₹5,000 Crore are classified as ‘large’ orders.

At around 11.47 AM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.57% higher at ₹3,600.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,579.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,607, and ₹3,575.50, respectively.

The contract received is for the construction of 156 route km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (package T1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.

Larsen & Toubro said that the scope of work includes design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of track-works.This is on the design-build lump sum price basis. The project spread between BKC in Mumbai and Zaroli village in Gujarat.

The scope of work also includes track works spread across 21 km in underground sections and 135 Km on the elevated viaduct sections.

L&T said that it has adopted the Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology for track works.

This is the second track-work contract secured by the company in MAHSR.

