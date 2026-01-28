L&T Wins Major Contract for Riyadh Metro Extension in Saudi Arabia

Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Wednesday, January 28, said its heavy civil infrastructure business vertical has secured a major contract from the Royal Commission of Riyadh City in Saudi Arabia.

The contract is related to works for the extension of the Riyadh Metro. The company classifies orders in the ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore range as major.

In an exchange filing, L&T said the order forms part of an ultra mega project awarded to a consortium. The consortium includes Webuild SpA, L&T, Nesma and Partners Contracting, Alstom, and IDOM. The company has not disclosed its share in the consortium.

The order pertains to the extension of the Red Line of the Riyadh Metro Network. The scope of work includes the design and turnkey construction of an 8.4 km metro line. The metro line will comprise both elevated and underground sections. The project scope also includes the construction of five metro stations.

Separately, L&T is expected to report a strong set of earnings for the December quarter on Wednesday, January 28. The expected performance is attributed to healthy execution momentum and improving margins. Order announcements during the quarter remained relatively subdued.

