L&T Wins ‘Significant’ Orders Across Equipment, Machinery and Valves Businesses

Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Friday said its construction equipment and industrial products design and development division has secured ‘significant’ orders, which the company classifies as contracts in the ₹1,000–2,500 crore range.

The fresh wins come on the heels of a strong order inflow this week, with L&T announcing two large and two significant orders worth up to ₹15,000 crore in four of the last five trading sessions. In its latest announcement, the company said its construction and mining equipment business has bagged long-term after-sales support orders from leading coal and cement producers for the supply of Komatsu mining equipment.

Its rubber processing machinery unit has secured multiple contracts from top tyre manufacturers in India, covering the design and manufacture of tyre curing presses and tyre building machines for two-wheeler, passenger car, truck and bus segments. Additionally, L&T Valves won multiple orders from domestic PVC and CPVC projects, while also securing contracts from leading EPC companies in Saudi Arabia.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com