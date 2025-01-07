Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,568.65
|49.7
|4,83,000.88
|1,993.11
|0.97
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
426.4
|66.94
|85,694.33
|302.51
|0.51
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
54.89
|38.35
|31,728.91
|159.89
|0.57
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
967.7
|116
|26,371.1
|58.15
|0.39
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.31
|48.52
|23,711.4
|123.7
|0.48
|1,864.9
|8.27
L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.Read More
The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.Read More
L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.Read More
The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.Read More
Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.Read More
The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.Read More
During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.Read More
With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.Read More
